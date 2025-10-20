Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks lost a talented prospect in the 2026 class following their loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. That player happens to be tight end Jamel Howse.

Howse announced his decommitment from the program on Sunday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. He's been pledged to the program since last October, ranking as the No. 14 TE in the ‘26 Class on Rivals.

Progressing through his senior campaign at Newberry High School this year, Howse has caught 32 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a selection to the Shrine Bowl, making his decision to change course big for South Carolina.

Howse stands out as a three-star tight end with an 88 score on 247Sports. He stands out as the 11th-best player from the state of South Carolina and the 32nd-best player at his position. His composite score of 0.9086 puts him in the four-star ranking while being sixth in the state, 13th among tight ends, and 282nd in the country.

What lies ahead for Shane Beamer, South Carolina

It's a tough blow for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks to take, losing a talented tight end in the 2026 class with Jamel Howse decommitting from the program.

In the meantime, the Gamecocks progress through the 2025 season with a 3-4 record. Their 26-7 loss to the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners puts them at a tough spot as they fight for bowl contention.

The Gamecocks haven't been consistent on offense, producing 20.1 points per game while conceding 20 points per game on defense. LaNorris Sellers has been unable to make a big impact as the starting quarterback, throwing for 1,134 yards and five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rahsul Faison stands out as the leading rusher, having 64 carries for 282 net yards and three touchdowns. As for the receiving corps, Vandrevius Jacobs and Nyck Harbor highlight the unit. Jacobs leads the way with 21 catches for 343 yards and two touchdowns, while Harbor caught 17 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina sits near the bottom of the SEC standings. They place 12th among the 16 teams, only being above Mississippi State, Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky.

The Gamecocks will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET.