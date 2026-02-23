South Carolina football got some good news on Saturday. Earlier this week, it was reported that offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak had suffered a significant knee injury. Now, the university is giving an update on his status.

“Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice. We expect that he will be available this season,” a statement from South Carolina read, according to Chris Low of On3.

Peak suffered the injury playing basketball, and there was some concern that he could miss the entire season. The offensive linemen were a major part of the transfer class for the Gamecocks. He chose to transfer to South Carolina from North Carolina State, while also being pursued by Alabama and Texas A&M.

At NC State, the lineman was a three-year starter and was expected to come in as a starter for the 2026 campaign. There has been a lot of excitement about Peak joining the program, as noted by Director of Player Personnel Darren Uscher, per Gamecock Central.

Article Continues Below

“If y’all look at that Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List that Nyck Harbor has been on since he came into college, Peak’s been on that list too. So this is a guy that, although he’s not your 6-6 tackle, long-statured guy, he is so light on his feet, he’s extremely athletic, but he’s got long arms. But he’s also extremely powerful and extremely strong and heavy-handed,” Uscher said.

There has not been a full-time line given for the return of Peak, but while he will miss spring practice, he is expected to play this year.

South Carolina openes their season on September 5 against Kent State. Their first conference game then comes on September 18th against Mississippi State.