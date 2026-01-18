South Carolina Gamecocks' roster rebuild continues as the team searches for answers following a disappointing 4-8 campaign, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers just gained another option to work with.

On Saturday, On3 reported a new addition from an unexpected corner of the college football landscape. The move represents a clear projection play for head coach Shane Beamer and his staff as they look to retool the offense ahead of the 2026 season.

“Holy Cross transfer WR Charly Mullaly has signed with South Carolina, Pete Nakos reports,” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Mullaly arrives from Holy Cross, where he spent three seasons in the Patriot League and gradually carved out a role after beginning his career primarily on special teams.

During his time with the Crusaders, Mullaly appeared in 18 total games and finished with 26 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive stretch came during the 2025 season, when he played in five games and caught 17 passes for 189 yards and a score before his year was cut short.

The season prior marked his first real breakthrough at wide receiver, as he recorded eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown after logging just one reception as a freshman in 2023.

Article Continues Below

The jump from the FCS Patriot League to the SEC is substantial, but South Carolina is betting on Mullaly’s developmental trajectory and athletic upside. A 6-foot, 195-pound receiver from East Fishkill, New York, Mullaly also brings a strong high school resume. He set program records at Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for single-season receiving yards and touchdowns, showcasing production that caught the attention of evaluators early on.

Mullaly preserved a redshirt during the 2024 season, leaving him with at least two years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the third wide receiver South Carolina has added through the transfer portal this offseason, joining Jayden Gibson from the Oklahoma Sooners and Nitro Tuggle from the Purdue Boilermakers.

With veterans like Nyck Harbor returning and younger receivers such as Mazeo Bennett Jr., Jayden Sellers, and Donovan Murph still developing, Mullaly is expected to compete for snaps, particularly in the slot, rather than be handed a guaranteed role.

This addition fits South Carolina’s broader strategy, which is to surround LaNorris Sellers with as many viable options as possible and let competition shape the depth chart.