The Syracuse Orange needed every bit of regulation and overtime to beat the UConn Huskies. After losing to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Orange and head coach Fran Brown wanted to bounce back. However, a shaky game from new quarterback Steve Angeli put the team behind. After connecting with Justus Ross-Simmons for the win, his coach had a new idea for a reward.

Brown made headlines last season with his unconventional approach to coaching. The former Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach led the Orange to a 10-3 record last season. Despite Syracuse's big win over the Miami Hurricanes to end the regular season, its head coach had more to prove. He showed his players on Saturday just how high his expectations are for them.

After the game ended and the initial celebration subsided, Brown and his coaching staff busted out their whistles. Orange players lined up on the goal line and did sprints up and down the field. Syracuse might have won the game, but its coach looked like he wanted his players to try even harder on the field and give more effort in a video captured by On3.

Article Continues Below

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown makes the team run sprints after defeating UConn in overtime. (via @CTDeGuz)https://t.co/pCOiHV24YJ pic.twitter.com/cC7JsCPI4P — On3 (@On3sports) September 6, 2025

After making a bowl game last season, expectations are high for Brown and his team. However, Saturday's game was far from perfect. Angeli's touchdown pass to Ross-Simmons gave him two scores on the day, but multiple turnovers gave the Huskies a big lead early in the game. The Notre Dame transfer was one of many Orange players who missed the mark at home.

For all his antics, Brown exceeded expectations at Syracuse last season. Orange quarterback Kyle McCord made it to the NFL and the team brought in some high-level transfers this year. Despite the additions, Saturday's game proves just how far Syracuse still has to go. One thing is for sure, though; Brown is ready to whip his players into shape no matter the result of their games.