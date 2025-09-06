Tennessee's offensive line will remain incomplete against ETSU in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season. Star freshman David Sanders, who sat out of the team's opening game against Syracuse, will remain out on Saturday.

Sanders, who was ruled out of Week 1, will miss another game with a “minor injury,” according to Knox News. The five-star freshman was penciled as a starter throughout the offseason, but has yet to make his college football debut.

Sanders committed to Tennessee as the top-rated offensive tackle of the 2025 freshman class. The Charlotte native signed with the Volunteers over offers from Ohio State, Nebraska, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina and others.

Without Sanders active, junior Brian Grant will likely get another start at right tackle. Grant will join Sam Pendleton, Jesse Perry, Wendell Moe Jr. and Lance Heard Jr. in the starting lineup.

Despite missing Sanders, Tennessee's offensive line looked elite in Week 1. The Volunteers did not allow a single sack on quarterback Joey Aguilar and racked up 246 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry against Syracuse.

Tennessee looks to maintain momentum against ETSU in Week 2

Entering Week 1, many were interested to see how Josh Heupel's team would look after all the offseason drama the team had endured. Tennessee looked like a perennial College Football Playoff contender and did not seem to lose a step from the 2024 season.

Despite losing Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee's offense remained fluid. The Volunteers replaced Iamaleava with Aguilar, an Appalachian State transfer who initially committed to UCLA.

Aguilar was as advertised in Week 1, throwing for 247 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with 34 rushing yards on six carries. Duke transfer Star Thomas also shone in the backfield, taking his 12 carries for a game-high 92 rushing yards.

Coming off a 45-26 victory, Tennessee needs to keep its offense in rhythm against ETSU. The Volunteers enter the game as 41-point favorites over the Buccaneers, who started the year 1-0 with a 45-17 win over Murray State. ETSU is led by former Michigan and Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara and former UConn running back Devontae Houston.