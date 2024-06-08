As Tennessee football prepares for another campaign, they'll be boasting a new starting quarterback at the helm. In place of Joe Milton III is sophomore Nico Iamaleava, an elite prospect from the class of 2023. Iamaleava played as a backup last season, and he'll be taking over in the aftermath of Milton's move to the NFL. Many are excited to see the new leader of the Vols in action, and that includes Josh Pate, host of The Late Kick podcast.

“I think Nico Iamaleava is gonna be a star in this sport, and I don't think you'll have to wait a couple of years,” Pate said, per CBS Sports College Football. “I think he will be that this year. That dude will end up becoming a household name in college football.”

A 6-foot-6, 210-pound signal-caller, Iamaleava has physical traits that scream two words: star potential. Being a tall quarterback has plenty of perks, the biggest of which is the ability to see over the heads of teammates and defenders alike.

Aside from his height, Iamaleava is a two-way threat; the quarterback can both pass and run the ball. As a freshman, Iamaleava only played five games, but he managed to throw for two touchdowns and 314 yards. In the rushing department, the 19-year-old added three touchdowns in 20 carries. One can imagine what he'd be capable of with a full season's worth of games.

Iamaleava showed a real glimpse of his talents back in January, during Tennessee's season-ending Citrus Bowl Game vs. Iowa. The quarterback finished with three rushing touchdowns while adding 151 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the fourth to culminate the blowout. The Vols destroyed the Hawkeyes, 35-0, and Iamaleava's play was basically a warning of what awaits the SEC this 2024.

Tennessee football looks poised for a strong campaign

As for Tennesse football, they're coming off a 9-4 overall record (4-4 in-conference) and a third-place SEC East finish. Coach Josh Heupel will be entering his fourth season for the Vols, and fans are hoping that he'll finally lead the team to a CFP appearance. Heupel posted winning seasons in the past three years, but Tennessee has yet to be selected as a top-four team ever since the CFP format was announced a decade ago.

Nevertheless, the past seasons have shown that the drought might end soon. Back in 2022, the Vols had their best record in years, going 11-2 and ending their run with an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.

Looking at the current roster, Tennessee will arguably become a stronger team this coming season. Besides their prized quarterback, the Vols will still field a couple of familiar faces such as defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., wideout Squirrel White, and running back Dylan Sampson. Furthermore, the team landed quality transfer portal additions like tight end Holden Staes and cornerback Jermod McCoy.

All in all, one could make a case for Tennessee as a dark horse in the SEC this year.