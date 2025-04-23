Tennessee football became embroiled in a high-profile college football transfer portal case involving Nico Iamaleava. Many who followed the story pointed at NIL for the reason behind the departure. But now a new in-depth report brings forth “false promises” from Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers head coach lost his 2024 starting quarterback to UCLA. Iamaleava left for the Bruins on April 16. The Vols quarterback and his representatives reportedly were seeking $4 million in NIL money from Tennessee.

However, an ESPN report conducted by Chris Low, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg detailed new accusations. Iamaleava's camp denies they were seeking $4 million. They told ESPN another reason behind the Knoxville exit.

“Sources close to Iamaleava told ESPN that the family's primary concern in the offseason was less about his compensation and more about Tennessee's efforts to build up a better supporting cast on offense. Those close to Iamaleava were concerned about pass protection and his overall health,” the ESPN report states.

Rumblings surfaced that Iamaleava wasn't happy about the Vols' offense. The words above paint a picture that the offensive line rose as a concern.

Inside the ‘false promises' by Josh Heupel toward Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

The report includes Iamaleava sitting out the second half of the Mississippi State game with a concussion. He still got cleared to play against Georgia the following week, after going through concussion protocol. Still, Iamaleava's camp shared the “false promises” the head coach made toward the incoming Bruins QB.

“Those in Iamaleava's camp expected Heupel to shore up the offensive line and reload at wide receiver this offseason, with one source saying the coach made ‘false promises' about those efforts,” the report revealed.

Tennessee landed three offensive linemen in the 2025 class. One is five-star tackle David Sanders Jr. of Providence Day School in Charlotte. The Vols and Heupel even added interior options Wendell Moe Jr. (Arizona) and Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) via the portal.

Wide receiver was a '25 class emphasis too — with three signings from that class. Amari Jackson even landed in Knoxville after transferring from Alabama.

Iamaleava still entered the portal amid a high-profile NIL and transfer case. He started missing practices that led into his departure. He's now joining younger brother Madden Iamaleava in Westwood, who left Arkansas Monday and committed to UCLA.