The Texas A&M Aggies' undefeated season hit a nerve-wracking moment Saturday when Le'Veon Moss went down with an ankle injury against the Florida Gators. The star running back twisted awkwardly on a second-quarter carry, immediately raising fears of another major setback for the senior who missed time last year with a torn ACL and MCL.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports delivered the news Aggies fans needed to hear.

“There is optimism that Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss did not suffer a season-ending injury on Saturday against Florida, sources tell @On3sports. Testing remains ongoing,” Nakos posted.

Moss's ankle rolled inward on a seven-yard run with 11:28 left in the second quarter, but he walked off under his own power. The medical staff checked him on the sideline before he headed to the locker room. He didn't return to the game, and Texas A&M hasn't released official imaging results. Early indications suggest a sprain rather than ligament damage, which would be critical for Texas A&M, sitting at 6-0 and ranked among the SEC's best.

Le'Veon Moss' performance for Texas A&M this season

Before the injury, the Louisiana native was putting together a strong campaign. Through six games, he piled up 389 rushing yards on 70 carries with six touchdowns. That's 5.6 yards per attempt with a score in every contest. His ability to generate big plays was highlighted by three runs of over 20 yards, including an impressive 38-yard run.

The Auburn Tigers' game two weeks ago showcased Moss's impact on the offense. He rushed for 139 yards and scored a touchdown on 21 carries, overpowering defenders with his strength and outpacing them with his speed. That performance showed why Mike Elko's offense runs best when number eight is healthy and rolling.

A low-grade ankle sprain could sideline Texas A&M's leading rusher for two to four weeks. Anything more severe pushes that timeline to six weeks or beyond. Jamarion Morrow and KC Concepcion handled backup duties against Florida but couldn't replicate Moss's tackle-breaking ability. Texas A&M's defense has carried the team at times, but the ground game takes a hit without its running back.

The Aggies face a brutal SEC schedule ahead, where they'll need Moss at full strength. His track speed and contact balance make him the engine of this offense. The optimistic injury update means Texas A&M can keep its championship hopes alive.