Week 7 in the SEC is in the books, as 13 of the 16 teams took to the field. It was an exciting week for SEC teams, seeing some favorites win close games, while others showed domination. Now, it is time for the Week 8 SEC Football Power Rankings.

1. Alabama (+2)

Alabama is the new number one team in the SEC Power Rankings. After losing the first week of the year, Alabama has been great. They rebounded to defeat UL Monroe and Wisconsin before facing a difficult stretch. Regardless, Bama has defeated Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Missouri in consecutive weeks. That gives Alabama three straight wins over ranked teams.

The schedule is not kind to Alabama from here on out. The team had to host Tennessee before visiting South Carolina. They also host LSU and Oklahoma, plus the Iron Bowl on the road with Auburn. While two of the last three victories have been close, winning over three ranked teams in a row is a major feat.

2. Ole Miss (-1)

Ole Miss is still a top-five-ranked team in the AP Poll and still one of the best in the SEC. This week was a struggle, which drops them a spot after the Alabama win. The Rebels are coming off a win. It was a difficult game with Washington State, with Ole Miss leading by just three going into the halftime break. The Cougars scored on the first drive of the second half, but Ole Miss would answer later in the third quarter. The Rebels went on to win the game 24-21.

3. Texas A&M (-1)

Texas A&M has moved to 6-0 on the year. While the team took the 34-17 victory in the game against Florida, they still dropped a spot as Alabama has moved up. The Aggies have yet to face a major opponent in SEC play. While they have a win over Notre Dame by one point, all three SEC games have been at home. Further, the game against Auburn was just a six-point game.

4. Georgia (+1)

Georgia has rebounded nicely from their only loss of the year. After a 3-0 start, including a win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs fell to Alabama. Since then, they have defeated both Kentucky and Auburn. The Auburn game was on the road, and the offense was sluggish early. Georgia did not score until 13 seconds left in the first half, as they kicked a field goal. Down 10-3 going into the halftime break, the defense took over, and Georgia won the game 20-10.

5. LSU (+2)

LSU opened the season at 4-0 until a loss to Ole Miss, dropping them in the SEC Power Rankings. After a week off, the Tigers returned to action against South Carolina. The team did not play amazingly, but did take a 20-10 win. Still, the offense is becoming worrisome, and now it will face Vanderbilt on the road in Week 8.

6. Tennessee (+2)

Tennessee could easily be 6-0 on the year. After a 2-0 start, Tennessee fell to Georgia in its third game of the year. Still, the Vols missed a field goal as time expired in that game and then lost in overtime. Since then, the Vols have won three straight. The last two games have not been pretty, with a seven-point win on the road over Mississippi State and then a three-point win over Arkansas at home.

Regardless, the team is winning, and that keeps them as one of the top teams in the conference. In Week 8, they visit Alabama. A win could catapult them towards the playoffs, but a loss could expose the Vols for who they actually are.

7. Missouri (-3)

Missouri is coming off its first loss of the year. After a 5-0 start, Missouri had just faced one SEC opponent. They had defeated South Carolina 29-20. Missouri faced Alabama this past weekend. Missouri scored first in the game, but would be down by seven entering the halftime break. Missouri tied the game in the third quarter, but then fell behind in the second half. The Tigers fell in the game 27-24 to the Crimson Tide.

8. Vanderbilt (+1)

Vanderbilt is coming off an open week. After a 5-0 start, the Commodores fell to Alabama in their last game. Now, Vanderbilt will host LSU in Week 8. A win could put them in a spot to contend in the SEC, but a loss could make them an afterthought in the conference.

9. Texas (+2)

Texas is coming off a massive win. Texas lost in Week 6 to the Florida Gators, and the seat under Steve Sarkisian was getting hotter. It was a defensive battle early against Oklahoma, with the Longhorns leading just 6-3. In the second half, Texas scored on the first drive, but it was a special teams play that changed the game. Ryan Niblett returned a punt for a touchdown to give Texas a 20-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Texas would add a field goal and win the game 23-6.

10. Oklahoma (-4)

Oklahoma welcomed back John Mateer, but it was not enough to get them a win in Red River. The Sooners are still 5-1 on the year, with wins over Michigan and Auburn. Still, the team has a difficult schedule in front of them. The Sooners will face South Carolina in Week 8, before games with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU to end the season.

11. Florida (-1)

Billy Napier may have saved his job last week, as the Gators defeated the Longhorns 29-21. This week, Florida had a chance to make a statement, but took another loss. This past week, Florida faced Texas A&M, falling in the game 34-17. The Gators are now at a crossroads of the season. At 2-4, the team can still make a bowl game, but could also finish in the depths of the conference. After facing Mississippi State in Week 8, the team still has to play Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

12. Mississippi State (-)

Mississippi State is coming off an open week, resulting in a static position in the SEC Power Rankings. After a 4-0 start, the team lost in overtime to Tennessee. They would be dominated by Texas A&M. The next three weeks will decide where they fall in the conference pecking order. Week 8 is a fate with Florida, before hosting Texas. Then the team visits Arkansas. A 2-1 run could move them up the rankings, but a 0-3 run could put them near the SEC basement.

13. Auburn (-)

Auburn started the year 3-0, with wins over Baylor, Ball State, and South Alabama. Since then, Hugh Freeze has put himself on the hot seat. They have yet to win a game in SEC play, and just lost their third straight. Auburn is coming off a loss to Georgia. While none have been blowouts, all have been between six and 10 points; Auburn still cannot defeat an SEC opponent. It does not get easier in Week 8, as they host Missouri in Week 8.

14. Arkansas (+2)

Arkansas is coming off an impressive loss, leading to its jump in the power rankings. The team is just 2-4, with wins over Alabama A&M and Arkansas State. Still, they are coming off four straight losses. It was the first game of the Bobby Petrino era, part two. The Razorbacks kept the game close with Tennessee and scored with 2:55 left in the game to make it a three-point game. Still, Arkansas could not get the ball back and fell by three points to a top-25 team. The Razorbacks have a chance to make a statement at home this week, facing Texas A&M at home.

15. South Carolina (-1)

South Carolina started the year 2-0, but has not been great since. The team is coming off a loss to LSU, but by just ten points. While the Gamecocks are 1-3 in conference play, two of the three losses have been within ten points. Regardless, the schedule is tough. They have Oklahoma this week, before games with Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. South Carolina has a massive range of outcomes, from still being a major player in the SEC to missing a bowl game.

16. Kentucky (-1)

Kentucky is the worst team in the SEC, and it may be time to move on from Mark Stoops. Kentucky is coming off an open week, but has also struggled in SEC play in general. They are now 0-3 in conference play and have lost their last two games by three scores. Now, the Wildcats will host Texas in Week 8.