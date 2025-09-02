The 2025 Texas A&M football team has a chance to make a lot of noise in the SEC. Mike Elko has been a great recruiter for the Aggies since coming over from Duke, and he has a lot of potential to help put the Aggies over the top in a loaded conference. The top cornerback in 2026 recently shut down his recruitment, Brandon Arrington, telling the Aggies he is all-in.

The California native told On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett that he was shutting down his recruitment and was all-in on Texas A&M football. He had been committed to the Aggies since June and had developed a long and lasting relationship with head coach Mike Elko and defensive back coach Jordan Peterson. He said that College Station is home and that he does not see himself elsewhere.

Brandon Arrington told Hayes Fawcett, “I know where home is and that’s in College Station (laughing emoji) (thumbs up).”

Standing at 6'2″, Arrington's track speed and background as a wide receiver make him a dynamic playmaker with immediate NFL potential, especially out of the secondary.

This was a huge pickup. Arrington is their highest-rated commitment, and several other schools, like Oregon and Penn State, were working hard to flip it. There were rumors that Arrington could visit Happy Valley or Autzen, but Mike Elko and company have done enough to shut down this one.

Brandon Arrington's commitment makes up one of the best secondary classes in the entire country. The 2026 Texas A&M football recruiting class already had Vic Singleton and Cameron Hamiel, so this addition makes it elite.

This commitment also further solidifies the Texas A&M football program's ability to compete with some of the best programs in college football across the country. They have always had elite amounts of money, but thanks to Mike Elko, they now have an elite coach who can enter any living room and win the recruiting battle.

The Aggies are likely done for the 2026 class unless some former targets reappear due to decommitting. That is not entirely out of the question, but they can not count on it for now.

The Aggies have been dominating in the transfer portal, too, with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion being giant additions to the 2025 class and pieces that could end up being difference-makers this year.