One of the top matchups of Week 3 in college football will be when No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0) travels to South Bend, Indiana, to face No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0). It’s a rematch of last year’s battle in College Station, where the Fighting Irish began their journey to the College Football Playoff national championship.

That could very well happen for Notre Dame again this season, though there might be even more urgency attached to this year’s game. The Irish dropped their season opener on the road to then-No. 10 Miami. Although it was just a three-point loss, the setback could prove detrimental if it’s followed by another defeat to the Aggies.

Why? Texas A&M is the only remaining ranked opponent on Notre Dame’s schedule. While Boise State or USC could sneak into the rankings later, the Irish won’t have much of an argument with the playoff committee come November if they lose to both ranked opponents on their slate.

As for Texas A&M, the Aggies are also eyeing this game as a potential springboard toward their first-ever playoff appearance. Last season they were in the hunt until the very end, with a chance to make the SEC Championship Game, but fell short after losing to rival Texas in the regular-season finale.

For A&M, the formula is simple: do what Notre Dame did to them last year — go into a tough environment and win in front of the opponent’s home crowd.

“Excited for the challenge. Excited for the opportunity. It’s a great venue,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said, via USA Today. “It’s a historic program that played for the national championship last year. We’re excited and ready to go.”

Aggies run defense a problem against Irish’s Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price

One of the most surprising developments for Texas A&M through the first two games of the season has been its defense. Mike Elko, a former defensive coordinator who built Duke into a tough, disciplined unit, has not yet seen that same consistency from his Aggies in Year 2.

Through two games, A&M has allowed 46 points combined to UTSA and Utah State. More concerning, though, is the amount of rushing yards surrendered. If you look back to last season, this has been a lingering issue that still hasn’t been fully addressed.

In 2023, the Aggies gave up an average of 195.4 rushing yards per game, holding only one opponent under 100 yards — oddly enough, rival Texas, at 98. This year has been no better. Against UTSA, they allowed 108 rushing yards at 4.7 yards per carry with one touchdown. Then, last week against Utah State, they were gashed for 235 rushing yards at 5.2 per carry with two scores.

Now they face last year’s national championship runner-up, Notre Dame, which features a two-headed monster in the backfield with Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiyah Love and veteran back Jadarian Price.

Love didn’t shine against Miami, finishing with 10 carries for 33 yards, while Price managed six carries for 45 yards. Still, it would be surprising if offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock didn’t lean heavily on the ground game against A&M, knowing its defensive weakness.

The prediction here: Notre Dame has a big night rushing, piling up close to 300 yards. Last year, the Irish managed 146 yards and one touchdown against the Aggies.

CJ Carr throws for touchdown, runs for another, with over 250 yards offense

This will be CJ Carr’s second start, and once again it comes against a top-25 opponent. At least this time, he’ll be playing in the friendly confines of South Bend.

Carr settled in as the game progressed against Miami. He helped lead a fourth-quarter comeback attempt before the Hurricanes’ pass rush shut the door on the final drive. He finished 19-of-30 for 221 yards, 16 rushing yards, three total touchdowns and one interception. Marcus Freeman believes he'll be ready for the Aggies.

“He’s confident. I know he has the control of the huddle. He wanted the ball in his hands. That’s who he is. He’s a competitor, and we’re confident with the ball in his hands, and we didn’t get it done in that two-minute situation last game. But again, he is a very confident individual, that he’ll be ready if that opportunity presents itself again,” Freeman said, via On3.

Carr doesn’t necessarily look to make plays with his legs unless it’s necessary. But he showed against Miami that he can extend plays and be a difference-maker, whether by escaping pressure or buying time until receivers come open. Don’t expect perfection, but expect Carr to post multiple touchdowns with more than 250 total yards between his arm and legs.

Marcel Reed keeps things close for Texas A&M

On the other sideline, A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has also flashed dual-threat ability. Unlike Carr, Reed often uses his legs to change games. He has already rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown this season. Notre Dame didn’t have to worry much about Miami’s Carson Beck as a runner, but Reed poses a different challenge.

Reed, who suffered an injury scare against Utah State, has been efficient throwing the ball as well, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns through two games. He will test Notre Dame’s corners in man coverage — even if the Irish secondary makes him pay at least once with a takeaway.

Texas A&M misses a field goal late, costing them the game

Last year’s matchup was largely a battle of field goals until the fourth quarter. This year’s game could come down to one kick as well.

Notre Dame beat A&M last season 23-13, pulling ahead late on a 21-yard touchdown run from Jeremiyah Love before tacking on three more points after the Aggies failed to convert on fourth-and-2 deep in their own territory.

This year’s game feels destined to be closer, in line with the 6.5-point spread. The prediction: Notre Dame edges out another victory after Texas A&M’s Jared Zirkel misses a potential game-tying field goal late. Zirkel has just one field goal attempt this season — which he made — but he has already missed an extra point.