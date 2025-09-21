While there's no doubt that Texas football quarterback Arch Manning had experienced some struggles, the sophomore would bounce back hugely in the 55-0 win over Sam Houston on Saturday. On top of the Texas football star rushing for two touchdowns, he would throw for three more with 309 yards in what was easily his most efficient game of the season.

Despite the level of competition, Manning needed a game like Saturday's to get him into a positive groove for the rest of the schedule so he can build off it. With the narratives about Manning going around, the quarterback would say he is “not worried” about anything else besides trying to get the Longhorns some wins, according to ESPN.

“I'm not really worried about what anyone thinks of the narratives. I'm just trying to play ball, get wins. That's most important, especially going into SEC play. Right?” Manning said.

Coming into the game, completing 55 percent of his passes, fans have been waiting for a stellar game from Manning, which they got on Saturday. In the eyes of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, he would say that he played a “little looser” and “free,” which resulted in the “best version” of Manning.

“When he plays a little looser and he's free, that's the best version of Arch,” Sarkisian said. “He got going and started throwing the ball, started using his legs. You could feel the bounce in his step on the field.”

Texas football's Arch Manning speaks on his best game of the season

While people were speculating if Manning's struggles with Texas football were the result of nerves, those weren't on display against Sam Houston. It started in the first half, where he rushed for two scores, one in which he celebrated by staring down on a defender, with the referees having to break up Manning and the defender.

Even though Manning would say he did “probably a little much there,” teammate and safety Michael Taaffe described it as the quarterback getting his “swagger back.” Still, it no doubt was a relief for Manning to play the way he did, and while he ‘wished' he had done that since the start of the season, he's “glad” they got the win.

“It felt good,” Manning said. “I wish I could have done that the last [three] weeks. But I'm glad we did it tonight. … Got the ball in my guys' hands and let them go to work.”

The Longhorns are now 3-1 with their next game on Oct. 4 against the Florida Gators.