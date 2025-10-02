Texas football hits the road for the first time since Week 1. This time, the Longhorns head to The Swamp to face Florida, and head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about the quality of the defense at Florida. Sark's comments about the defense are a clear warning to Arch Manning.

“It starts with Ron Roberts… They play together really well. They've got a very stout defensive front that allows them to play a lot of split safety defense. Coordinating that front with the back end puts a lot of pressure on the two LBs. Their ability to play the run and the pass is probably what makes them special,” said the Texas coach on facing the Florida defense, according to Inside Texas.

Manning started his season slowly, completing just 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Ohio State. He has rebounded some since then, with two games seeing the quarterback account for five touchdowns and passing for over 300 yards last time out. Still, this is against lower-level competition. The Florida defense has been solid this year, sitting 37th in the nation in opponent points per game and 46th in opponent yards per game.

The pressure will be on for Arch Manning

Sarkisian noted that the defense run by Florida defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is solid against both the run and the pass, making them special. That will put more pressure on Manning to properly read the defense. Adding to the pressure will be injuries to running backs. CJ Baxter is listed as doubtful to play in this game, while Quintrevion Wisner is questionable. If both cannot go or are limited, this will lead to sophomore Jerrick Gibson potentially carrying the load. Gibson leads the team with 155 yards rushing this year, but did not play against Ohio State.

With a lack of a running game, the Florida defense will be able to focus on Manning. Florida is currently 55th in the nation against the pass, allowing less than 215 yards per game. If Texas is going to win this game on the road, Manning needs to take Sark's warning to heart, stay calm, and properly read the defense. Then, he can pick and choose spots to take deep shots, or take off with his legs, something he has done well in recent weeks.