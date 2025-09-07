After a rough opener against Ohio State in Week 1, Arch Manning and Texas football bounced back seven days later and defeated San Jose State, 38-7.

Manning finished the game completing 19 of his 30 passes for 295 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, but he still feels like he could have played better, according to ESPN's Dave Wilson.

“A lot to work on,” Manning said. “I thought it was sloppy for my part. Can't turn the ball over in the red area. I've got to play better. I think all around, it was a little sloppy.”

Manning threw his one interception when he was under pressure, and there were some more throws that could've been intercepted throughout the game. On his first two drives, Manning went 3-of-6 for 11 yards. After that, he found Parker Livingstone on the left sideline for an 83-yard touchdown.

“Anytime you can get points on the board after a slow start, it feels good,” Manning said. “Then, [we] finally got some rhythm. Defense started stepping up, too, so we've just got to start quicker next week.”

It may have taken a little time for them to get going, but when they did, they turned it up. Manning was key, and this is what people were expecting from the quarterback all along.

“Him playing his game and not trying to play at somebody else's style of game, I think it is important for him,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian knows this team has more to show, and as the season goes on, the hope is that they can unlock their true potential.

“I think as our team in general goes, this is not the best version of Texas football this season that we're going to see,” Sarkisian said. “My foot's got to get in their butt here on Monday morning. That's unacceptable. And there's a standard in which we want to play the game, and 12 penalties does not meet that standard.”