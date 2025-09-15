The Texas football team's victory over UTEP quickly turned bittersweet when running back CJ Baxter went down with a hamstring injury on his very first carry. The sophomore limped off after a six-yard gain, and while he was able to walk to the locker room on his own, he did not return to the game.

Looking ahead, Baxter won't be available for Texas' next contest. Head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the news, as reported by Anwar Richardson on X, formerly Twitter, noting that the running back will sit out against Sam Houston.

The setback is especially worrisome given Baxter's injury history, including the devastating knee injury that ended his 2024 season before it began, and once again puts pressure on the Longhorns' backfield depth as SEC play approaches.

Through three games in 2025, Baxter had provided much-needed stability in the backfield, rushing for 110 yards on 24 carries and adding seven receptions for 22 yards. With both Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner unavailable, Sarkisian was forced to turn to underclassmen against UTEP.

Freshman James Simon and Jerrick Gibson combined for more than 130 rushing yards, while quarterback Arch Manning added 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Still, the lack of veteran depth is a challenge, particularly in pass protection. Losing experienced backs alters the offense’s approach, and the Longhorns will hope CJ Baxter can return after the Week 5 bye when SEC play begins at Florida.

Arch Manning's struggles remain another storyline. Against UTEP, the highly scrutinized quarterback completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Sarkisian, however, downplayed concerns, saying Manning's issues were ”mostly mental,” according to Evan Vieth of Insider Texas. The head coach insisted his young signal-caller has the tools but must improve his focus after mistakes.

Texas now faces Sam Houston with plenty of eyes on its depth chart. Baxter's injury, Manning's inconsistency, and a looming SEC opener make this a critical stretch for the Longhorns' season.