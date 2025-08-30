Texas entered the 2025 college football season ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history. However, following a Week 1 loss to Ohio State on the road, Longhorns fans cannot help but wonder if quarterback Arch Manning might be overhyped.

The game was just Manning's third career start and his first on the road, and it came against another top-five opponent. That did not convince fans to give him any leeway after the Texas quarterback struggled throughout the 14-7 loss. Manning entered the game as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, which fans no longer believe to be the case.

Arch Manning’s Heisman campaign pic.twitter.com/rxIm7fuMXY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Peyton at home watching Arch pic.twitter.com/fNIfA8DFj2 — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) August 30, 2025

“Arch Manning when he isn't playing Louisiana Monroe,” another fan reacted, accompanied by a photo of comedian Shane Gillis in a Texas uniform.

“Arch if his last name wasn't Manning,” a third fan captioned an AI-generated image of the Texas quarterback in a Best Buy uniform.

Fans were on Manning's case from the jump when his first pass of the game fell well short of his intended target. The Longhorns remained scoreless until 3:21 left in the game, all while fans aired their frustrations on social media.

Texas begins 2025 college football season with Ohio State loss

Although fans are already calling for Manning's place atop the depth chart, Ohio State was easily the toughest team he has faced in his young career. There are not many locations that make for a tougher road debut than Ohio Stadium. Manning and the Longhorns return home in Week 2, where they begin a soft three-game stretch to regain their footing.

Texas will welcome San Jose State to Austin in Week 2. They remain home for the ensuing two weeks, during which they will face UTEP and Sam Houston State.

The upcoming three-game stretch will be crucial for Texas and Manning to regain confidence before entering conference play. Although fans are ridiculing the quarterback for only performing well against inferior opponents, the upcoming slate of games presents him with an appetizing opportunity to bounce back and silence his doubters.