Texas entered the 2025 college football season ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history. However, following a Week 1 loss to Ohio State on the road, Longhorns fans cannot help but wonder if quarterback Arch Manning might be overhyped.

The game was just Manning's third career start and his first on the road, and it came against another top-five opponent. That did not convince fans to give him any leeway after the Texas quarterback struggled throughout the 14-7 loss. Manning entered the game as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, which fans no longer believe to be the case.

“Arch Manning when he isn't playing Louisiana Monroe,” another fan reacted, accompanied by a photo of comedian Shane Gillis in a Texas uniform.

“Arch if his last name wasn't Manning,” a third fan captioned an AI-generated image of the Texas quarterback in a Best Buy uniform.

Fans were on Manning's case from the jump when his first pass of the game fell well short of his intended target. The Longhorns remained scoreless until 3:21 left in the game, all while fans aired their frustrations on social media.

Texas begins 2025 college football season with Ohio State loss

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian tells Longhorns Arch Manning to “go be you” before the much-anticipated Ohio State clash.
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Although fans are already calling for Manning's place atop the depth chart, Ohio State was easily the toughest team he has faced in his young career. There are not many locations that make for a tougher road debut than Ohio Stadium. Manning and the Longhorns return home in Week 2, where they begin a soft three-game stretch to regain their footing.

Texas will welcome San Jose State to Austin in Week 2. They remain home for the ensuing two weeks, during which they will face UTEP and Sam Houston State.

The upcoming three-game stretch will be crucial for Texas and Manning to regain confidence before entering conference play. Although fans are ridiculing the quarterback for only performing well against inferior opponents, the upcoming slate of games presents him with an appetizing opportunity to bounce back and silence his doubters.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7.
Dez Bryant defends Arch Manning after Ohio State gameLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws an interception to Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium.
Skip Bayless questions Texas football’s Arch Manning potentially being No. 1 pickZachary Weinberger ·
Hall of Fame former player Devin Hester looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
Furman’s Devin Hester Jr. reminds fans of father with stellar kickoff returnAlex House ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025.
Dan Orlovsky drops ‘training wheels’ claim after Texas football loss to Ohio StatePreston Byers ·
The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Oregon Duck hilariously loses his head in mascotting mishapMatty Breisch ·
Georgia Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart looks on from the field prior to their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome.
Why Georgia football will finish worse than first AP Top 25 Poll rankingJaren Kawada ·