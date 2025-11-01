There are a number of reasons why preseason No. 1 Texas has underachieved for much of the campaign, but Arch Manning had unfortunately been labeled as the face of the disappointment. The famous quarterback has not looked like the Heisman Trophy favorite or No. 1 overall pick that many initially prognosticated him to be, but they say patience is a virtue. He made great strides in last Saturday's win versus Mississippi State, and today, he was fantastic.

Manning completed 25-of-33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' 34-31 win versus No. 9 Vanderbilt. Although he was aided by a high number of yards after the catch, the 21-year-old displayed remarkable poise, instincts and skill in what is the best performance of his young college career. When the offensive line gives him some time to operate, Manning has the ability to punish opponents.

He extended Texas' season, while also dealing a huge blow to Vanderbilt's College Football Playoff ambitions. Fans are flooding the redshirt sophomore with praise following his potential “I have arrived moment.”

The people are high on Arch Manning after excellent display vs. Vandy

“Arch Manning just might be legit,” @jedeo03 posted on X. “Arch Manning doubters very QUIET today,” @_2skinny remarked. “Arch Manning I may owe you an apology for giving up on you too soon,” @JuiceTho confessed. “Looks like the game has slowed down for Arch Manning,” @FanofJohnTFlynn opined. “Much more decisive, accurate, and poised than any time that I’ve seen this season. And he’s got some playmakers around him.”

People should not overreact to one game, but it is important to note that Manning was playing well versus Mississippi State before exiting in overtime with a concussion. He threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns and exhibited sound decision-making overall. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller elevated even further against the visiting Commodores on Saturday.

Developing quarterbacks in college is as arduous as ever in a landscape marked by constant change, but he seems to be finding his way. A Nov. 15 road matchup against No. 5 Georgia has the chance to bring Manning back down to earth, or it could solidify his status as a budding star.