The Atlanta Falcons stunned the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. After jumping out to an early lead, the Falcons survived the Rams’ comeback attempt with a 27-24 victory on Monday night. Atlanta improved to 7-9 with its third straight win.

Kyle Pitts was quiet against the Rams after a strong four-game streak in which he recorded at least 82 yards or a touchdown. While the fifth-year tight end is in the midst of a career-best campaign ahead of free agency, he wasn’t needed on Monday night. Bijan Robinson dominated the Rams, ripping off record runs and racking up 229 total yards and two scores.

Robinson made a strong case for OPOY honors with his MNF performance. And he may be leaned on again in Week 18 with the Falcons' other offensive weapons banged up. Pitts joined wideouts Drake London and Darnell Mooney on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. All three were listed as limited with knee ailments for Thursday’s practice.

Falcons look to finish the season strong

Pitts has dealt with a nagging knee injury this season but he has yet to miss any time. If he suits up on Sunday, he’ll have three straight seasons with 17 games. It would be the fourth time in five years that Pitts has appeared in all 17 matchups.

The former first-round pick has already reached new career-high marks for receptions (82) and touchdowns (5). And Pitts has posted a team-high 870 receiving yards in 2025.

Pitts took advantage of London’s injury absence by going on a late-season run. Before Monday night’s 2/16/0 performance against Los Angeles, Pitts recorded 31 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns in four games.

London injured his knee against the Panthers in Week 11. The PCL sprain sidelined the Falcons’ WR1 for four games. He has a 4/31/0 line since returning to the field in Week 16.

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs in early December, the Falcons could finish the season tied for the best record in the NFC South. The 8-8 Panthers play the 7-9 Buccaneers for the division title this weekend. If Tampa Bay and Atlanta win in the regular season finale, both teams will be 8-9. The Bucs, however, will be hosting a playoff game while the Falcons go fishing.