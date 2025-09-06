The Texas Longhorns football program returned to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday looking to bounce back from a tough Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. But just before kickoff against the San Jose State Spartans, the Longhorns injury report grew longer than expected — and now the team faces added pressure in their home opener.

According to On3’s Inside Texas, several Longhorns were ruled out minutes before game time. The outlet took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account with the full list of players unavailable.

“Texas DT Alex January is not dressed to play. Nor is Quintrevion Wisner, Colin Page, and Isaiah Coleman.”

The list was later confirmed and expanded by On3’s Pete Nakos, who quote-tweeted the original report and highlighted the absence of junior running back Quintrevion Wisner.

“Texas running back Tre Wisner out today.”

Article Continues Below

The injury is a major blow to the Longhorns’ already depleted backfield. With CJ Baxter out for the season and Jaydon Blue now in the NFL, Wisner was expected to lead the rushing attack. In Week 1, the junior running back totaled 80 yards on 16 carries, averaging a steady 5.0 yards per attempt. His absence, along with that of Colin Page, leaves head coach Steve Sarkisian with limited experience at the position—likely forcing the offense to rely on true freshmen or shift toward a more pass-heavy approach against San Jose State.

On the defensive side, sophomore Alex January will miss the contest after logging one tackle in the opener. His presence in the interior was key after the Longhorns allowed 77 rushing yards in their 14-7 loss to Ohio State. Losing depth there raises concerns about the team’s run-stopping ability against the Spartans. Offensive lineman Isaiah Coleman, a walk-on, also won’t be available, trimming emergency depth.

The lack of a late update from Sarkisian has drawn criticism from fans, as none of the absences appeared in the official Week 1 injury reports. Speculation online has since grown regarding potential practice setbacks or undisclosed issues heading into the Texas vs. San Jose State matchup.

Though the Longhorns are 42.5-point favorites, the sudden wave of inactive players could test the depth and resilience of a team now chasing momentum — and College Football Playoff relevance — in Week 2.