Former Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is one tough son of a gun. During the 2024 season, he played through a barrage of injuries. Most notably, Ewers had an oblique strain that kept him sidelined for two games.

Although Arch Manning came in and picked up two wins, the Longhorns needed their veteran leader on the gridiron. Still, his confidence hasn't wavered, despite losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Either way, the former Texas football quarterback remains confident. He explained via Albert Breer of SI how he's been able to fight injury adversity.

“With the oblique, I had to learn different ways to put the ball where it needed to be, just because I wasn’t able to rotate as much,” he says. “And then I deal with the ankle, where I was getting some of that help off the oblique.

“And then I get the ankle, and I have to find another way to throw the football. It was like, again, the resiliency, I’m always going to find a way, and I’m always going to be a consistent worker, no matter what.”

Texas football's Quinn Ewers is optimistic regarding injuries

Normally, injuries aren't a talking point for most players. They try to steer clear of that conversation as much as possible. However, Ewers took some valuable lessons from it.

Being injured is a common occurrence, especially in football or all sports. Ewers battled injuries throughout his career, but not one like the oblique strain. It truly limited his ability to throw the football, so he had to get crafty.

Some thought that the injury dampened his Heisman Trophy quest. Despite that, Ewers still feels that he's the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

People might perceive it as foolish confidence, but he helped put Texas football back into legitimacy with two College Football Playoff appearances.

A funny thing though is that Ewers didn't have to participate in the NFL Combine. He could've waited until his Pro Day to make a true splash.

However, Ewers said this about why he threw at the combine.

“Because I wanted to show them, again, I’ll go back to it—I’m always going to find a way.” Ewers wants teams to have the same respect for him as colleges had when he was leaving high school.

He leaves Texas football better than he found it, and could do the same for the NFL team that drafts or signs him.