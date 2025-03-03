Quinn Ewers went through a lot with the Texas football program. Ewers experienced a lot of hate from Texas fans who did not want to wait to see Arch Manning at quarterback. He has also dealt with adversity by overcoming multiple injuries during his collegiate career.

Ewers is still incredibly confident in himself despite the adversity he faced during his time at Texas. In fact, he believes he could be the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I think I’m the best [in the class] and the most-ready for the NFL because of what I’ve been through,” Ewers said.

Ewers explained that his eventful collegiate career has prepared him for the NFL in ways that other prospects cannot understand.

“I think I’m the most ready for the situations that occur in the NFL, injuries, playing through injuries, having a big name behind you, continuing to play through that amount of pressure, continuing to be confident after being benched—it’s hard to do,” Ewers said. “I wouldn’t trade anything I’ve done, skipping my senior year to go to Ohio State, wouldn’t trade that for anything, because I learned so much about not only myself but the game of football. [I've] matured a lot. Not to say I was immature, but I’m much more mature because of that.”

Ewers claimed he feels the same way about the injuries he has battled back from.

“And then all the injuries I had to deal with and come back from, I wouldn’t trade it,” Ewers concluded “…It’s the reality of the position. Stuff’s gonna go wrong. And I have a plan of attack for pretty much any situation that can arise.”

Quinn Ewers recalls interesting question from Steelers at NFL Combine

NFL teams are already doing their due diligence on Quinn Ewers.

Ewers shared one interesting question he received from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the NFL Combine. Tomlin reportedly asked Ewers about his college major and his GPA.

“He just wrote it down in his notebook,” Ewers said with a smile on Friday via Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports.

Ewers could be an intriguing mid-round pick by the Steelers, who desperately need to find a long-term quarterback.

It will be fascinating to see where Ewers finally lands during the 2025 NFL Draft in just a few months.