As Texas football star Arch Manning has garnered fans' reactions throughout the 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, there is no denying that the performance was a disappointing one to start the season. With fans having their own bold predictions for the Texas football quarterback in Manning this season, the year is off to a rocky start, leading to analyst Ryan Clark having an interesting take on social media.

Throughout the afternoon, Manning would look off-kilter, not executing what some may call routine passes, though it would be valid for someone to argue that he was going against a fierce Buckeyes team on their home field. However, with Manning leading the No.1. ranked team in the nation, there were immense expectations, with some believing he has the chance to be the No. 1 pick in the next NFL Draft.

However, Clark would point to some throws attempted by Manning during the game and called a certain miss “unacceptable,” saying that before people talk about his talent, he has to hammer down the “simple things.” He would even say that the talk of him being the top pick should be put “on hold for a while.”

“The 4th down throw was a pretty good throw by Arch, but the 3rd down throw on the low crosser was unacceptable,” Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He has to do the simple things right first. Then, you can start talking about upside. LOOOOONG way to go. Let’s put the #1 overall pick talk on hold… for a while.”

Texas football's Arch Manning has the “keys to the car”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium.
Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

There would be some Buckeyes fans chanting that the Texas football star in Manning is overrated during a broadcast before the game, as they probably feel validated, despite the one-game sample size. In the loss on Saturday afternoon, Manning threw for 170 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Before the game, football analyst Desmond Howard mentioned on “College Gameday” how Manning needs to execute as having the “keys to the car.”

“I'll bring it back to this game and talk about Texas quarterback Arch Manning,” Howard said. “Now, last year, last couple of years, he was a backup. He would come in and just play well, then he would go out of the game, no expectations whatsoever. Now he has the keys to the car. People start to look at you differently when you're the leader.”

“You're the quarterback, the players, the coaches, and everyone else; how he handles that, how he responds to that, is going to be very important to how successful he's going to be,” Howard said.

Manning and the Longhorns look to bounce back on Saturday, Sept. 6, against San Jose State.

More NCAA Football News
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) takes a drink during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio State football gets unfortunate injury update during Texas gameJosh Davis ·
Ohio State football defensive coordinator Matt Patricia answers a question during the Ohio State football coaches news conference August 18, 2025 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio. Coaches answering questions were Ryan Day, Matt Patricia and Brian Hartline.
Ohio State football flexes defensive muscles in massive way vs. TexasJordan Llanes ·
Fellow quarterbacks pressure Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as part of a throwing drill during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon football reveals starting quarterbackPreston Byers ·
2026 NFL Draft prospect Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks off the field after UT defeats the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Fans roast Arch Manning after Texas football’s scoreless first halfScotty White ·
Dave Portnoy, Bar Stool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field.
The ‘Big 10’ reason Dave Portnoy chose Ohio State football over TexasScotty White ·
Texas fan Matthew McConaughey on the sidelines before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium
Texas alum Matthew McConaughey says he won’t wear Ohio State hatAlex House ·