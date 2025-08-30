As Texas football star Arch Manning has garnered fans' reactions throughout the 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, there is no denying that the performance was a disappointing one to start the season. With fans having their own bold predictions for the Texas football quarterback in Manning this season, the year is off to a rocky start, leading to analyst Ryan Clark having an interesting take on social media.

Throughout the afternoon, Manning would look off-kilter, not executing what some may call routine passes, though it would be valid for someone to argue that he was going against a fierce Buckeyes team on their home field. However, with Manning leading the No.1. ranked team in the nation, there were immense expectations, with some believing he has the chance to be the No. 1 pick in the next NFL Draft.

However, Clark would point to some throws attempted by Manning during the game and called a certain miss “unacceptable,” saying that before people talk about his talent, he has to hammer down the “simple things.” He would even say that the talk of him being the top pick should be put “on hold for a while.”

“The 4th down throw was a pretty good throw by Arch, but the 3rd down throw on the low crosser was unacceptable,” Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He has to do the simple things right first. Then, you can start talking about upside. LOOOOONG way to go. Let’s put the #1 overall pick talk on hold… for a while.”

Texas football's Arch Manning has the “keys to the car”

There would be some Buckeyes fans chanting that the Texas football star in Manning is overrated during a broadcast before the game, as they probably feel validated, despite the one-game sample size. In the loss on Saturday afternoon, Manning threw for 170 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Before the game, football analyst Desmond Howard mentioned on “College Gameday” how Manning needs to execute as having the “keys to the car.”

“I'll bring it back to this game and talk about Texas quarterback Arch Manning,” Howard said. “Now, last year, last couple of years, he was a backup. He would come in and just play well, then he would go out of the game, no expectations whatsoever. Now he has the keys to the car. People start to look at you differently when you're the leader.”

“You're the quarterback, the players, the coaches, and everyone else; how he handles that, how he responds to that, is going to be very important to how successful he's going to be,” Howard said.

Manning and the Longhorns look to bounce back on Saturday, Sept. 6, against San Jose State.