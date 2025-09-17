After a season-opening 14-7 loss to Ohio State in Columbus, the Texas football program has rebounded with consecutive wins over the last two weeks. Now 2-1, the Longhorns will look to improve that mark on Saturday against visiting Sam Houston. While the Texas football team has been victorious the past two Saturdays, quarterback Arch Manning has continued to struggle at times. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd commented on Manning's up-and-down play to begin the season. Cowherd commented that Manning's current turbulence is “incredibly valuable,” and his show shared the rest of his thoughts via X, formerly Twitter.

"If your last name is 'Manning' you don't have a lot of turbulence… That turbulence is incredibly valuable for you."@colincowherd thinks this difficult season will benefit Arch Manning in the long run pic.twitter.com/ARADqsfhL2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If your last name is ‘Manning,' you don't have a lot of turbulence… That turbulence is incredibly valuable for you,” Cowherd commented on his show Wednesday.

The struggles that Manning has faced so far could indeed turn him into the next great quarterback in his family. The story of his grandfather Archie and his uncles Eli and Peyton is well known. The youngest Manning is looking to fill those shoes. There have been plenty of times so far in his tenure with the Texas football team where Arch has succeeded. Now, the goal is to turn those flashes into consistent production. Can head coach Steve Sarkisian and the offensive staff get their starting signal caller where he needs to be before SEC play begins in two weeks?

Texas football looks to improve to 3-1 on Saturday

While the last two weeks have featured pretty winnable matchups for the Texas football team, the victories were still much needed. The loss in Columbus certainly stung, especially since the Longhorns' defense held up their end of the bargain. In fact, the Texas football defensive unit allowed its most points of the season last Saturday in the team's 27-10 win over UTEP. So, it's safe to say that the defense is ready for SEC play.,

Saturday's game versus Sam Houston will give Manning another chance to try to improve before the team's SEC opener. Even though the Texas football team will travel to Florida to take on the Gators, it's another matchup they should win. However, if Manning struggles in Gainesville, there's a solid chance that the Texas football program will not escape the Swamp alive. Will this early season “turbulence” lead to growth from the sophomore? If not, then Sarkisian will have an important decision to make, the sooner the better.