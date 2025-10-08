The pressure has reached a boiling point in Austin. After a deflating 29-21 loss to Florida, the Texas Longhorns find themselves at 3-2 and outside the AP Top 25. The slide has amplified frustration toward head coach Steve Sarkisian, who entered 2025 with the top-ranked team in the nation and legitimate national title expectations.

Instead, the Longhorns have looked hesitant and inconsistent, far from the offensive powerhouse fans expected. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith voiced what many in the fan base have been feeling, calling Sarkisian’s 2025 campaign “very disappointing.”

“I respect this man. I like this man. But I’m very disappointed with what I’ve seen from Steve Sarkisian this year,” Smith said on First Take. “He’s coached scared. He’s been dealing with all the attention that comes with Arch Manning, and he has not lived up.”

Smith’s comments reflect the unease surrounding Texas football. Arch Manning, despite showing flashes of brilliance, has struggled to find consistency, throwing 11 touchdowns to five interceptions through five games. The offense has looked out of rhythm, while the offensive line continues to be a major weak spot.

But amid the disappointment, there’s still a glimmer of optimism in Austin. According to Sports Illustrated, “hope remains alive” for the College Football Playoff. Only one of Texas’s two losses came in SEC play, leaving an opening to reach the conference championship game.

In what’s shaping up to be a chaotic year across the league, a 10–2 record could keep Texas in at-large playoff contention if they can find stability soon.

That hope hinges on Manning’s development. As SI noted, “Maybe he’s one breakthrough game away from being who we all thought he was.” Confidence, however, remains fragile, and Sarkisian’s challenge is to rebuild it quickly with the season hanging in the balance.

After the loss to Florida, Sarkisian defended his young quarterback, praising Manning’s grit despite facing relentless defensive pressure. “I found out he’s a tough dude,” Sarkisian said, per Inside Texas. “He fought his ass off Saturday. Those were not ideal conditions for a quarterback. He took hits and kept delivering the ball.”

Texas will need more of that toughness entering the Red River Rivalry against No. 6 Oklahoma. The matchup offers a pivotal chance to reset expectations and restore faith in the program. If Manning can find his rhythm and the defense holds up, the Longhorns’ playoff hopes might not be dead yet, just faintly flickering.