The Texas Tech football program is trying to wrap up a fabulous regular season with a win at West Virginia on Saturday. Texas Tech is headed to the Big 12 championship game, and the squad has a good shot at earning a College Football Playoff berth.

Against West Virginia Saturday, the Red Raiders are expected to have four players back from injury.

“Texas Tech wide receiver Reggie Virgil, quarterback Behren Morton, wide receiver Leyton Stone and defensive lineman A.J. Holmes have all been listed as probable and expected to play Saturday vs. West Virginia,” On3's Pete Nakos posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Red Raiders are already guaranteed a spot in the conference championship game. Texas Tech is playing BYU for the Big 12 title. Texas Tech is 10-1 on the year.

West Virginia is 4-7 this season, and guaranteed a losing season. The Mountaineers are not going to a bowl game.

Texas Tech can't look past West Virginia on Saturday

The only loss this season for the Red Raiders came at the hands of Arizona State. Texas Tech has used its NIL kitty to find outstanding players, who have produced a high-octane offense. Texas Tech has scored more than 40 points in multiple conference games this season.

The Red Raiders are led by quarterback Morton, who has spent some time in the Texas Tech system. Morton has thrown 17 touchdown passes this season, while throwing just four interceptions. The Texas Tech quarterback has 2,118 passing yards.

Texas Tech faces a hungry West Virginia team on Saturday. The Mountaineers are led by head coach Rich Rodriguez, who is in his second tenure with the team. West Virginia can play spoiler on Saturday, and build momentum into 2026 with a win.

The Red Raiders are hoping for their first berth in the CFP. Texas Tech is led by head coach Joey McGuire, who is in his fourth season at the helm.

Texas Tech football plays West Virginia at 12:00 ET on Saturday.