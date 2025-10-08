The 2025 Texas Tech football team burst onto the scene this season after spending a lot of money in the offseason on the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting class. The Red Raiders look dominant, and after a big win against Houston, they get a good Kansas team at home. The key will be how the Red Raiders can defend the Kansas Jayhawks and their loaded offense.

When talking on SiriusXM College Sports Radio to Chris Childers and Rick Neuheisel, Joey McGuire had nothing but praise for Kansas and what they have done under Lance Leipold. He said he expects the two teams to go to “war” on Saturday. Kansas presents many challenges against Texas Tech, especially with how their offense has played this season.

Joey McGuire's praise of Kansas started when he opened his Monday press conference, saying they should be undefeated. He talked about how explosive the offense is and how the defense is solid and able to get to the quarterback easily.

“This game is huge. If you look at Kansas, they should be 6-0. Easily could be 6-0. They were dominating Missouri at Missouri. They’re an excellent football team,” McGuire said. “They’re a physical team. Their quarterback is a good football player. They’ve got some running backs, and receivers are explosive, and then, you know, defensively, I think they can pressure the quarterback. And then the other thing they’re not doing is not turning the ball over.”

The Texas Tech defense has emerged as one of the better units in the Big 12 and potentially in the country. They allow 11.2 points and 244.4 total yards per game, which is among the country's top five and top 10. They have a massive challenge against the Kansas offense.

Jalon Daniels leads the Jayhawks under center after he decided to come back. He has 1,647 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to only two interceptions, with a 67.3% completion percentage. He also has 239 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground this season on 50 carries. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. has also emerged as the best receiver on the roster and could cause issues in the passing game.

The Texas Tech offense has been playing well and should find success against the Kansas defense, but the difference in the game will be how their defense matches up against Daniels and the offense.