Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire was not surprised to see his former star linebacker dominate at the 2026 Senior Bowl. After coaching Jacob Rodriguez for the last four years, McGuire has come to expect nothing less than seeing him be the best player on the field.

Rodriguez, the 2025 Bronko Nagursky Trophy winner who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, has been all over the field in his first two days of Senior Bowl practice. McGuire took a trip to Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday to watch his players and was not at all surprised to see Rodriguez force a fumble and haul in a diving interception during live sets.

“That's what he does, take the ball away,” McGuire said, via NFL.com. “Just instincts and elite football IQ, man.”

In his final two seasons at Texas Tech, Rodriguez compiled 255 tackles, six sacks, 10 forced fumbles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups for the Red Raiders. He was easily the best linebacker in the country in 2025, sweeping the defensive awards at the end of the season.

Article Continues Below

Although Rodriguez's athleticism, motor and drive are undeniable, scouts have concerns about his 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame. Size could affect his ability to be the same level of playmaker at the professional level, with similar “small” linebackers failing to pan out in the NFL.

However, after watching his Senior Bowl practices, scouts are now more convinced his game will translate to the next level, according to Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

Rodriguez, who began his college football career as a quarterback and utility offensive player, switched to linebacker upon transferring to Texas Tech, making the 2025 season just his fourth as a linebacker.