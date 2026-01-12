The Texas Tech football program has become a juggernaut in the NIL era. They have been aggressive, and it started with how much they loaded up their defense last offseason. Now, the Red Raiders are attacking the offense in this year's transfer portal, in conjunction with their defense. Their biggest pickup was from Brendan Sorsby at quarterback after he transferred, and they are continuing to load up there.

According to On3's national recruiting and transfer portal reporter, Hayes Fawcett, Texas Tech picked up a commitment from former Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons. This is a massive pickup and follows Simmons's entering the portal after Hugh Freeze's firing and Alex Golesh's hiring at Auburn.

Simmons was highly productive over his two seasons with Auburn and will have two more seasons remaining. He also received interest from Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Arkansas, among others, through the portal, but he ultimately committed to the Red Raiders.

As a true freshman, the former four-star had 40 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Then, this season, he had 457 receiving yards on 25 receptions. Overall, that's 65 passes for 908 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

He will instantly be the top target for Brendan Sorsby in the receiving corps next year. Simmons joins a crowded broad receiver transfer class because there were three more ahead of this signing, but Simmons is the best of all of them.

The Red Raiders are also loading up on defense once again, already luring seven different defensive linemen to Lubbock out of the portal. Defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba was the best defensive tackle in the transfer portal, and they grabbed Ibirogba to reload on defense. The transfer portal has become the primary source of Texas Tech's team-building, and it has worked out well.

David Bailey was the highlight of their last class, and he was tied for the best passer-rusher in the country, with 14.5 sacks on the season. This past season laid the groundwork, and now the Red Raiders are going all-in.