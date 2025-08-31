Texas Tech football endured a weather delay against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Saturday. But what hasn't slowed down is its explosive college football recruiting efforts. This time beating Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes for this five-star.

Offensive tackle Cooper Hackett added to the Red Raiders' impressive run of recruits. Choosing TTU over Ohio State and two other blue blood programs. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed Florida and Oklahoma were two more in the running for the 2027 talent.

Hackett became a massive recruiting win during week one of college football. And the second high-profile verbal commitment on a wild day of action. Florida State landed Jonah Winston, younger brother of Jameis, following the Seminoles' upset of Alabama.

But TTU continued to jump ahead with its 2027 class. The Fort Gibson, Oklahoma native Hackett is the state's top-rated prospect and the nation's No. 3 tackle talent.

Texas Tech continues impressive football recruiting tear

Hackett is one of two high-profile recruiting wins for the next cycle.

LaDamion Guyton started the tear for the Red Raiders. The five-star chose TTU on Aug. 7, turning down Tennessee and Georgia. Head coach Joey McGuire and his coaching staff landed an “explosive, powerful pass rusher with elite bend around the edge” per Charles Power of On3/Rivals.

But the Red Raiders boosted their 2026 class significantly too. Offensive tackle Felix Ojo shook up the recruiting landscape by committing on July 5. Ohio State also courted Ojo, but lost out on landing the Mansfield, Texas prospect. Ojo even accepted a massive million-dollar NIL deal to help seal his decision to choose the Lubbock, Texas campus.

Hackett's commitment means McGuire and Texas Tech land the best tackle prospects for the current and next recruiting class. Except the Oklahoma native becomes a late summer recruiting win and Labor Day weekend victory for TTU. Especially on a day when the Red Raiders' Saturday game stopped momentarily due to weather.