Texas Tech is coming off a playoff berth in the 2025 season and has already been active in the College Football Transfer Portal. They landed the top quarterback available, as Brendan Sorsby has committed to Texas Tech. Now, they have added to the defensive side of the ball, flipping a player in the transfer portal.

Kent State transfer EDGE Jamond Mathis has flipped his commitment from Virginia to Texas Tech, per Hayed Fawcett on On3Sports.

Mathis committed to Southern Illinois out of high school and redshirted in 2023 as a freshman. He would then break out in 2024 with the Salukis, registering 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks. This led him to hit the transfer portal, committing to Kent State for the 2025 campaign.

He played in all 12 games in 2025, with 28 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six sacks, three pass breakups, and six quarterback hits. The edge rusher often became the subject of double teams in passing downs, as teams keyed in on his pass-rushing ability. He had two games with 1.5 sacks, while also registering a tackle for a loss and a sack against Oklahoma.

Mathis is not the only EDGE coming into the Texas Tech program for the 2026 season. He is joined by Adam Trick, coming in from Miami (OH), Amarie Fleming from Allen University, and Trey White from San Diego State.

This was a major loss for Virginia, but not something that it cannot overcome. While Mathis was expected to contend for playing time with the Cavaliers, they have also brought in Matthew Fobbs-White from Baylor, Nnanna Anyanwu from UTSA, and Devon Baxter from Michigan.

Texas Tech was one of the best defensive units in the nation in 2025, but it will be losing players such as Jacob Rodriguez, who will be heading to the NFL.

Mathis is likely to make his debut with the Red Raiders on September 5th against Abilene Christian in Lubbock, Texas.