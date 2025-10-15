The 2025 Texas Tech football team has the makings of an elite team after dominating the first part of the season. This is thanks to the influx of money they spend on the transfer portal and the high school recruiting cycle. In particular, they have been active on defense, and their most significant prize in the 2027 class has already decided that he will reclassify to 2026.

The top overall recruit in 2027, five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, announced that he will reclassify to 2026. On3 and Rivals college football insider Pete Nakos was the first to report that Guyton would be reclassifying. The Savannah, Georgia native, out of Benedictine Military Academy, has decided to hit fast forward on his high school career, with this current season being his last.

He is also a physical beast, standing at 6-feet-3 and weighing 240 pounds. Although he is reclassifying, he will most likely get even bigger than the size he is already at.

Following his decision to reclassify, Guyton remains a top-20 recruit in the 2026 class. In early August, he committed to Texas Tech, choosing the Red Raiders over offers from nearly every other major program in the country and cementing Texas Tech's place among the elite recruiting programs in today's era of college football.

There were rumors of whether Guyton would reclassify and be able to after he committed, but nothing was substantial from him then. Due to the Early Signing Period in December, he is less than two months away from officially signing.

According to Rivals, Guyton is expected to visit Georgia this weekend for the Bulldogs’ showdown with Ole Miss. UGA was long considered the frontrunner to land him before a major push from the Red Raiders this summer.

Even after he committed, Georgia’s staff continued to pursue him and kept at it consistently.

“They understood it,” Guyton told On3 and Rivals last month. “At the end of the day, I have a family. But they just let me know they weren’t going anywhere.”

Texas Tech is dominating the recruiting trail right now, and the Red Raiders' beefing up the trenches will only make them an even bigger juggernaut.