Don't expect Colorado football fans to glorify Tim Hasselbeck anytime soon. His Shedeur Sanders comparison will enrage fans of the Buffaloes, even NFL Draft fans.

Sanders remains highly coveted ahead of the April 24 first round. Some analysts believe he won't fall out of the top five picks. However, the longtime ESPN analyst and ex-NFL QB handed Sanders a shocking comparison. Which he shared on NFL Live on ESPN Monday.

“My comp on Shedeur Sanders has kind of been in that Andy Dalton range,” Hasselbeck said.

Hasselbeck didn't mean it to sound like a dig at Sanders. He brought up the veteran Dalton off of production and in leading teams to the playoffs. But that's not all. Hasselbeck didn't sound too high of Sanders' traits.

“He is smart and he knows how to play the position. But you're talking about rarified air when you're talking about drafting a guy at the top of the draft. Look, he is not as physically talented as you'd like to see,” Hasselbeck said.

Shedeur Sanders expected to fall after Tim Hasselbeck comparison?

Hasselbeck, again, made a rather questionable comparison to Sanders.

Dalton delivered a decorated collegiate career at TCU, including taking the Horned Frogs to the Rose Bowl. However, Sanders played with more flair and shattered school records in Boulder. And Sanders delivered his production in a power conference realm.

The Colorado and Jackson State star QB is projected to land at No. 2 in CBS Sports' Monday mock draft. Sanders, however, has some mock drafts predicting he'll fall on day one.

Another CBS Sports mock draft boldly predicted the Los Angeles Rams to grab Sanders. But at No. 26 overall. Several NFL execs even told Jeremy Fowler that Sanders was never handed a first round grade by them. Those league representatives told Fowler Sanders is more of a second round talent.

Hasselbeck emerges as the latest to temper his draft expectations for Sanders, sparking mixed reactions in the X post from NFL on ESPN.