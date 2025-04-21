Alabama football faces a crucial roster building period. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is facing more than replacing NFL Draft bound Jalen Milroe. DeBoer must hit the college football transfer portal to ignite a fiery fanbase.

The spring portal window is officially open. Alabama's Southeastern Conference peers are already luring in high-profile portal talent. Georgia beat out others for Elo Modozie. ‘Bama lost out on landing one of the best defenders available out of Army. DeBoer and Alabama also lost out on landing offensive tackle Joe Cotton, who chose Cincinnati.

The Crimson Tide isn't ignoring the portal, though. They've hosted free agent college football players on campus for recruiting visits. But there are three capable of bolstering Alabama.

Here are the three, including a recent visitor.

Alabama hosting intriguing tight end

DeBoer is dealing with an injury-ravaged tight end room. They hosted an in-state collegiate talent as the first step to address the pileup.

Brody Dalton of Troy set foot on the Tuscaloosa university Friday, his agent Corey Williams told AL.com. He's fresh off starting eight games for the Trojans.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder caught 15 passes for 188 yards and scored three touchdowns last season. Dalton also started his career at Alabama-Birmingham.

Alabama can use RB help

DeBoer walked into a place rich in backfield history. Mark Ingram won the Heisman Trophy at ‘Bama. Derrick Henry rose to CFB fame next. Najee Harris is the last first round RB talent.

DeBoer brought back old pal Ryan Grubb to run the offense. Grubb is known for turning to the running back. Both coaches need an additional option here.

Jaydon Wright of Minnesota is officially available. Injuries stung Wright during his time with the Golden Gophers. But he's a power back at 5-foot-11, 225-pounds. Wright can even make up for the loss of Jace Clarizio — originally committed to ‘Bama before flipping to Michigan State for the 2025 class.

Alabama can pursue an edge rusher once offered by Tide

There's even past Alabama recruits in the portal. This period is perfect for rekindling the relationship — and luring them in.

Bai Jobe of Kansas is one more intriguing defender out there. Jobe once landed an offer from Alabama for the 2023 class. That came during the final recruiting period of Nick Saban. Former ‘Bama assistant Coleman Hutzler pursued the edge rusher on the recruiting trail. Jobe ultimately committed to Michigan State before pivoting to Kansas.

Jobe injured his hand during August preseason practices for KU. He managed to earn 79 total plays on defense and racked up nine total tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound landed nearly 30 offers out of high school. The Norman, Oklahoma native Jobe surfaced as the state's top-ranked recruit by 247Sports for his graduating class. Even DeBoer's Washington Huskies tried pursuing him with their own '23 offer. Jobe can now provide depth for the “bandit” edge rusher position which can use depth.