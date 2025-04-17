USC football skyrocketed to No. 1 in the 2026 recruiting rankings under Lincoln Riley. That's just for the high school realm.

The Trojans can add more. They have that luxury through the college football transfer portal.

USC won't be pursuing high-profile transfer Nico Iamaleava, though. Iamaleava once rose as a USC possibility after leaving Tennessee. The former Volunteers quarterback is off to rival UCLA.

Time to dive into who's more realistic to land at USC. Starting with a talent connected to a high-profile staff addition.

USC, Lincoln Riley can add son of NFL legend

Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher is in the portal. Many football fans know about his famed father: Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.

The son of the NFC champion LB is linked as a USC possibility. Tom Loy of 247Sports posted on X: “Watch out for USC here.”

Urlacher shares a prominent connection on the campus already. New USC general manager Chad Bowen is in place and leading the recruiting charge. Bowen came via the Fighting Irish.

Their ND relationship makes Urlacher to USC a strong possibility. The son brings towering size reminiscent of his dad — who starred at safety for New Mexico. Urlacher played sparingly for the national title game runner-up. He'd walk into an NFL-style defense run by D'Anton Lynn if he comes over to the Los Angeles region.

USC can hit up non-Power 4 talent with playoff experience

The Trojans often prefer going after non-Power Conference talent. Maiava is an example, having arrived via UNLV. Same with running back Eli Sanders, who transferred from New Mexico.

Andrew Simpson is available. The star linebacker is leaving College Football Playoff qualifier Boise State. He's already heard from 22 different programs, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Simpson has piled 36 tackles for a loss in his career with 15 sacks. His versatility can make him a favorite for new LB coach Rob Ryan — the same Ryan who coordinated different NFL defenses.

He'd come home to L.A. too. Simpson starred for prep powerhouse St. John Bosco. Ex-Braves teammates Kobe Pepe and Marcelles Williams are already on the spring defensive roster. Simpson's ex-college teammate Prince Strachan also landed at USC for the 2025 portal class.

All-American is 1 to watch for USC

Derek Ganter of Eastern Washington is a highly attractable option. He brings All-American accolades with him.

The cornerback broke up four passes, delivered one sack and forced a fumble for the Eagles. Ganter landed on the Jerry Rice Award watch list.

EWU aligned him at multiple spots to create mismatches. He's a chess piece for any system. This makes him the perfect replacement for one key departure.

Jaylin Smith is off to the NFL Draft — starring at cornerback but bounced to safety on occasion. Smith swatted five passes and picked off three passes when tested. The Pasadena resident Ganter rises as a prime replacement for the Palmdale native. The FCS star should have zero trouble making the jump to the Power Four realm. Assistant GM Dre Brown followed Ganter on X — sparking potential interest.

USC added 12 transfers for the '25 cycle. They lured their mix of past P4 and mid-major talent. These are three of the more touted entries for this spring cycle. Riley, Bowen and company can continue USC's vice grip on the No. 1 recruiting ranking by landing this trio.