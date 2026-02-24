Feb 24, 2026 at 10:14 AM ET

Miami football team head coach Mario Cristobal recently shared a lighthearted moment with Georgia's Kirby Smart during the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award ceremony.

Cristobal playfully joked about quarterback Carson Beck’s success in Miami, attributing his standout 2025 performance to great coaching after Beck transferred from Georgia.

Beck led the Hurricanes to a national championship appearance in his final year of eligibility, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The banter highlighted the mutual respect between the coaches who both saw Beck thrive at the highest level of collegiate football.

A year after Miami reached the College Football Playoff title game, “Hurricane Cristobal” could be a real thing this year, according to Brett McMurphy on X, formerly Twitter.

A viral image showcasing the Atlantic storm names for the 2026 hurricane season reveals that “Cristobal” is officially on the list.

This coincidence adds a humorous layer to the upcoming campaign as the Hurricanes look to maintain their status as national contenders under their head coach’s leadership.

The program's momentum continues to build through strategic additions in the transfer portal. Most recently, Miami secured 6-foot-3 cornerback Takai Azziz from the junior college ranks.

Azziz, known for his ball-hawking ability and multiple pick-sixes, joins a secondary that already features emerging stars like Bryce Fitzgerald and Jakobe Thomas.

This move reunites Azziz with high school teammate Darian Mensah, further strengthening the Hurricanes' defensive depth.

With the 2026 season approaching, the combination of veteran coaching, high-profile transfers, and a bit of meteorological irony has the Coral Gables community buzzing.

Miami needs to replicate its recent success, and the real “Hurricane Cristobal” might just be the one taking place on the football field.