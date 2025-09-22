UCF football announced that offensive line coach Shawn Clark passed away on the evening of Sept. 21. He spent five seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Appalachian State. His cause of death is not known.

Clark was hospitalized on Sept. 9, and UCF described it as a medical emergency. He was in stable condition at that time, but he hadn't returned to the school to coach. Head coach Scott Frost made a statement about Clark's death.

“Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband and father who cared deeply about his players and staff,” Frost said in the school’s statement. “The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers.”

Clark was hired by Frost during the offseason after spending a decade at Appalachian State as an assistant coach and head coach. He was the offensive lineman for the team in the late 1990s, and played on the teams that won 45 games as a Division I-AA power school.

He started coaching as a graduate assistant at Louisville, and earned his first offensive coach nod at Eastern Kentucky before going to Purdue and Kent State. He then went back to Appalachian State in 2016, but this time as the offensive line coach.

Following the 2019 season, Clark was named the interim coach after Scott Satterfield left to coach at Missouri. He was then promoted to head coach, and the team went 19-7 in his first two seasons. In 2022, he helped Appalachian State upset Texas A&M, who was ranked No. 6 in the country.