Former Appalachian State offensive lineman and UCF football assistant coach Shawn Clark was embroiled in a medical emergency on Tuesday. The program’s official X handle announced that the 50-year-old, who is in his first season as the offensive line coach at the UCF Knights, has received appropriate care and is now in a “stable condition.”

“Coach Frost and our football administration staffs are fully supporting Coach Clark and his loved ones during this time and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn and his family. Updates will be shared as appropriate,” the statement read, although details about the actual emergency were not revealed.

Shawn Clark was previously the head coach at the Appalachian State Mountaineers from 2019 to 2024. He enjoyed a 40-24 record during his time there and won one Sun Belt East Division championship.

Prayers with Shawn Clark, who experienced a “medical emergency.” He’s the UCF offensive line coach and the former head coach at Appalachian State. He’s in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/EcW0Y2KcUo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, Clark was fired from Appalachian State last December after the team’s first losing season since 2013. The team had finished with a 5-6 record, which proved enough despite the consistent success he had led them to during his tenure.

Clark was himself a celebrated offensive lineman during his playing career and finished with two All-American and three All-Conference selections during his career. He has previously worked with offensive linemen such as Cooper Hodges, Larry Turner, and Derek Hardman.

Clark was one of head coach Scott Frost’s first hires when he took over the UCF football program from Gus Malzahn back in December 2024.

“The offensive line has really improved. Coach Clark does a great job with those guys in there. They’re working together and doing a good job. So I’m really pleased with the progress,” Frost had previously told the Orlando Sentinel while speaking of Clark’s impact on the team.

The UCF Knights are now set to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels next, on September 20.