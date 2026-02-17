The UCLA football program is undergoing a big change after it decided to fire DeShaun Foster early on last season. They decided to hire James Madison head coach Bob Chesney to help start a new era for the Bruins. Chesney has gotten right to work with the Bruins and has attacked recruiting hard, especially the transfer portal. They landed a massive pickup from the portal on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Cal Poly transfer safety Mason Rivera signed with UCLA. Rivera spent four seasons at Cal Poly and was named a 2024 All-Big Sky Second-Team. This is a quality pickup for a Bruins defense that needs all the help it can get after the way they played this past year.

He played in 12 games for Cal Poly last season, finishing with 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception. In the previous season, Rivera notched 82 tackles, including six for loss, along with three forced fumbles and another interception.

Mason Rivera is the 41st player who has committed to UCLA via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. His addition underscores the need for the Bruins to reset completely under Bob Chesney, as adding 41 new players is no small feat.

Chesney was James Madison‘s HC the past two seasons. He led the Dukes to a 12-2 overall record in the 2025 campaign and the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, before losing to Oregon. He has said that he is excited to bring a winning tradition to UCLA.

“UCLA is willing to do what it takes to build a championship-level program,” Chesney said in a statement. “UCLA is a very special place. From its stellar academics, impactful alumni, geographic location, and deep recruiting base, this is a program that can and WILL win at the highest level.

“UCLA has every ingredient necessary, but what has truly stood out to me is the passion of UCLA’s administration, alumni, and fanbase. Their pride, energy,y and willingness to support and invest in this program’s rise create powerful momentum for what’s ahead. Leadership is ready. The alums are ready. The fanbase is ready. And I am ready. I look forward to working together as we bring this program to the standard of excellence it deserves.”