Rick Neuheisel got emotional in the CBS Sports studio after his son Jerry orchestrated the UCLA Bruins' stunning 42-37 upset over No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The moment captured a father's pride as Jerry, in his debut as offensive play caller, led the previously winless Bruins to one of college football's biggest upsets this season.

During the postgame show, a fellow analyst asked Rick about watching his son's performance. Rick got emotional as he responded: “Don't make me cry, man. Don't do that.” He then addressed viewers directly, saying, “To Penn State fans, I apologize. My dad goggles were on big time today.”

Rick Neuheisel could not be more proud of his son. 💙 He reflects on watching Jerry's work in UCLA's win over Penn State.

Rick explained his emotional reaction, noting that all parents can relate to watching their children succeed.

“It doesn't matter if it's football, if they're singing in the choir, or what have you. We're so proud of our kids, and when they get a chance to do what they want to do and then they get a stage and you get to watch them have that kind of success, it makes it all worth it, ” he said.

Jerry Neuheisel delivers for UCLA

Jerry Neuheisel had just four days to prepare after being elevated from tight ends coach to offensive play caller following coordinator Tino Sunseri's departure. Working with only two practice days to install a new game plan, the 33-year-old delivered brilliantly against the heavily favored Nittany Lions.

UCLA scored on all five opening drives and jumped to a 27-7 halftime lead. Jerry's aggressive approach started with an onside kick after the opening touchdown, catching Penn State off guard and setting the tone for the entire game.

The Bruins totaled 446 yards, including 280 rushing yards. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava thrived, accounting for five total touchdowns. The win broke a 40-year drought, making UCLA the first team since 1985 to beat a top-10 opponent after starting 0-4 or worse.

Rick, a former UCLA quarterback and head coach, is a CBS Sports analyst. His wife, Sue, attended the game at the Rose Bowl, flying in that morning to watch their son's breakthrough moment in Pasadena.

Jerry's postgame emotion matched his father's. Lifted off the field by his players, he declared, “I love UCLA more than anything.” For the Neuheisel family, it was more than football — it was a celebration of their deep Bruins roots.