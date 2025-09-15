Following a 35-10 home loss to New Mexico, UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster was fired in just his second season running the show. After Chip Kelly suddenly left for the Ohio State offensive coordinator job in February of 2024, UCLA quickly named Foster as the coach in a puzzling move at the time.

Now, he has gone after less than two seasons in a disappointing tenure in UCLA football history.

UCLA is getting ripped for what has been dubbed a “terrible administration” with lacking resources, which made it nearly impossible for Foster to have success in a short amount of time.

This time around, it will be interesting to see which candidates UCLA focuses on. But, there is one name that should be an obvious target: USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Lynn was previously at UCLA before going to USC, and when Kelly left, Lynn's name also popped up regarding the UCLA head coaching job.

And, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is even labeling Lynn as the frontrunner for the job.

“One name I’ve heard is former UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, now the DC at crosstown rival USC. The 35-year-old made a big impact with the Bruins in his one season there in 2023. Sources briefed on the Bruins’ strategy said UCLA’s most influential supporters connected to the football program think very highly of Lynn, who has improved what was a dreadful Trojans defense. In addition to being able to connect with players, Lynn’s even-keeled personality, measured approach and attention to detail have made a lot of folks big believers in him,” Feldman wrote.

Lynn is the son of former NFL head coach Anthony Lynn, and it is only a matter of time before D'Anton Lynn lands some sort of head coaching job.

Moreover, his name has been kicked around as an NFL coordinator, especially since he has experience with teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The UCLA administration has a very important hire to make after some questionable ones in years past, and bringing in Lynn might be the smart thing to do.