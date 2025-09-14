UCLA's nightmare start to the 2025 season has already claimed its first major casualty. After dropping three straight games to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico, including a crushing 35-10 home defeat, the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster just 15 games into his tenure.

Foster, a former UCLA star running back, was promoted to replace Chip Kelly in 2024 but finished with a 5-7 record in his debut season and opened this year winless. His buyout is expected to surpass $7 million, leaving the program with questions about its financial commitment moving forward.

Adding fuel to the fire, an industry source told On3 Sports that the UCLA job has become one of the toughest sells in college football.

”Next coach? A better story is who would take that job? Chip (Kelly) ran for a reason. Terrible administration, no resources, they’re getting crushed, no NIL & currently no chance to compete in Big Ten football,” the source said.

The coaching carousel is already swirling with names tied to Westwood. Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, UNLV’s Dan Mullen, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, and USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn headline a list of possible candidates.

Oregon assistants Tosh Lupoi and Will Stein are also drawing interest, along with Florida State’s Tony White, a former UCLA captain now rising in the coaching ranks.

Whoever takes over faces a daunting task. UCLA’s remaining Big Ten slate includes matchups with Penn State, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Interim leadership will be tasked with steadying a roster that has struggled with discipline and consistency while still searching for its first win.

Meanwhile, off-field distractions continue. Backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been suspended indefinitely following a recent arrest on felony charges, further complicating depth behind starter Nico Iamaleava.

The Bruins will return from their bye week against Northwestern, but the question remains: who will lead them into the next era, and can UCLA reestablish itself in the Big Ten?