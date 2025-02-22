USC football is no longer silent about making recruiting noise. The Trojans have put together an epic February on the trail, including flipping Jonas Williams from Oregon. But now a four-star Georgia commit is on USC's flip radar for the summer.

Cornerback Jontavius Wyman has a future visit to L.A. on deck. Wyman will visit USC from June 13 to 15, per Scott Schrader on On3. Schrader captured the Jonesboro High star in action during a 7-on-7 tournament Saturday in Atlanta.

Wyman ranks as the state of Georgia's No. 21 ranked overall prospect. He's even the nation's 14th-ranked CB for the 2026 class by On3. Former USC assistant and interim coach Donte Williams recruited Wyman — who led the Trojans before the program hired Lincoln Riley.

Now, Riley is helping lead a viscous recruiting blitz for USC.

USC delivering epic recruiting cycle

The Trojans and Riley got ripped by fans and media recently. Both parties blasted Riley for his lack of success in landing local L.A. talent. The outside world additionally criticized Riley and USC for struggling to land high-profile prospects.

USC, however, flipped that narrative in aggressive fashion so far in 2025. No college football program has produced stellar results on the recruiting trail for January and February than USC.

The Trojans first landed four-star running back Shahn Alston to start the new year. The Ohio standout verbally committed to the Trojans on Jan. 11. They then swooped up intriguing and towering 6-foot-5 edge rusher Andrew Williams — who stars for John C. Fremont High. But the Williams flip tipped the No. 1 recruiting ranking over to USC.

The dual-threat QB from New Lenox, Illinois was a longstanding Ducks commit since the summer of 2024. USC and Riley swayed him over to the Trojans on Friday. USC skyrocketed to the No. 1 recruiting class ranking by Rivals after Williams' flip.

Now, USC is showing its presence in SEC country. The Trojans can potentially flip Wyman once he takes his trip to California in June.