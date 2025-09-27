Former quarterback Matt Leinart picked against Illinois and rolled with his alma mater USC football Saturday. That came before he watched his Trojans lose in walk-off fashion to the Illini.

David Olano booted the 41-yard field goal that got Illinois players and fans to rush the field, winning 34-32.

DAVID OLANO. WE STAN. pic.twitter.com/cpN9O24CBU — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Leinart sent his apology to the Illini fans he picked against during Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. He took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to share this postgame reaction.

“I’m sorry Illinois fans. You all brought it today,” Leinart began. ” I was wrong and I own it. Great team win!!!!!”

And the fans weren't the only thing Illinois related that the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback addressed.

Matt Leinart praises star QB in USC vs. Illinois

The USC legend dropped one more five-word message involving the Illini — but for their starting quarterback.

“Luke Altmeyer balled today. Respect!” Leinart said.

Altmeyer dueled with Jayden Maiava on the afternoon inside Gies Memorial Stadium. The Illinois QB hit 20 of 26 passes for 328 yards and tossed two touchdowns — hitting Justin Bowick and Kaden Feagin. The former hauled in a 25-yard connection from Altmeyer.

Makai Lemon of USC put on a show despite the loss. Lemon delivered 11 catches for 151 yards and scored twice on Illinois, including this late touchdown grab that handed USC the brief fourth-quarter lead.

MAKAI LEMON IS JUST RIDICULOUS 😱😱 WHAT A CATCH TO PUT @uscfb ON TOP pic.twitter.com/WIsCrtvSmL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2025

Maiava ended his afternoon producing 364 passing yards. He completed 30 passes out of 43 attempts running the Lincoln Riley Air Raid offense. Dylan Rosiek of Illinois picked off Maiava, though, during the game.

Leinart's Trojans entered the Chicago region ranked 21st overall. Illinois was fresh off enduring an embarrassing 63-10 loss to Indiana. Now USC looks like the one bound to move down in the national rankings while Illinois moves up all while the USC legend gave a sincere apology to Illini fans and raved about their QB.