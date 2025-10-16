USC’s resurgence under head coach Lincoln Riley has been one of the biggest stories of the 2025 college football season. After a commanding 31-13 win over Michigan, the Trojans improved to 5-1 and re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 20, their best start since joining the Big Ten.

While their on-field performance continues to impress, USC trustees are joining Michigan in pushing back against the Big Ten’s proposed $2 billion private equity deal, raising questions about its long-term impact on college athletics.

According to ESPN, USC and Michigan officials voiced concerns that the plan, which would sell a 10% stake in the conference’s media and sponsorship rights through 2046, prioritizes short-term financial gain over sustainable growth.

USC trustees reportedly worry that selling equity in a university-controlled asset could restrict flexibility in future negotiations. “The deal doesn’t solve the root issue — rising costs,” one source said. Despite those doubts, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti insists the plan is crucial to stabilize schools struggling with debt.

Off the field drama aside, USC’s defense is bracing for its next challenge, a dangerous Notre Dame rushing attack led by Jeremiyah Love. Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn praised the Fighting Irish running back while acknowledging the difficulties of containing him.

“He has the ability to take the ball to the house every time he touches it,” Lynn told the Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje. “And he’s not just a threat on the ground. He’s a threat in the passing game too. He’s someone who we need to know where he’s at all the time.”

Meanwhile, the Trojans’ offense will have to make do without their top running back. Junior Waymond Jordan is set to miss 4–6 weeks following ankle surgery, according to CBS Sports.

His absence, combined with injuries to backup Eli Sanders, leaves King Miller and Bryan Jackson to shoulder the backfield duties heading into a tough three-game stretch against Notre Dame, Nebraska, and Northwestern.

As USC prepares for its first trip to South Bend since joining the Big Ten, Lynn’s defense will need to stay disciplined against one of the most explosive runners in college football — or risk having Jeremiyah Love live up to his name by breaking Trojan hearts.