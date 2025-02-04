USC football hosted a deep lineup of talent for its junior day during the weekend of Feb. 1. The Trojans now offered one prominent local four-star wide receiver. But one already targeted by high-profile programs like Oregon and Colorado.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana revealed USC offered, which he announced on his X page.

The 2026 wide receiver tagged head coach Lincoln Riley and tight ends/inside wide receivers coach Chad Savage in the post. Dixon-Wyatt was among approximately 30 different visitors on the USC campus for a visit.

Riley and Savage's pursuit of the 6-foot-3 WR sounds intriguing for Trojans fans. However, the Monarchs star has reeled in 32 offers already. Furthermore, Dixon-Wyatt visited the Big 10 Conference rival of the Trojans Oregon back on Jan. 25, per Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Can USC and Lincoln Riley win over prized 4-star?

USC has a strong history with Mater Dei talent. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinert is a past Monarch. Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is another Mater Dei great who starred for USC.

Landing Dixon-Wyatt, however, won't come easy for the Trojans. Especially when looking at the entire list of suitors outside of Oregon and Colorado.

Alabama represents one of his major offers. Georgia also extended its four-year opportunity over to him. Miami is making its own run at Dixon-Wyatt. Even the national title game representatives Notre Dame and Ohio State both offered the towering and talented wideout.

Dixon-Wyatt surfaced on the national radar as a sophomore. He grabbed 33 catches for 512 yards and scored six times in 2023. Dixon-Wyatt returned to snatch a team-high 50 passes last season — totaling 693 yards and five touchdowns.

USC has had trouble with landing prominent local talent under Riley. The Trojans landed no Mater Dei 2025 graduates for their latest recruiting cycle. USC's most prized commit was QB Husan Longstreet of Centennial High of Corona — who originally was committed to Texas A&M.

However, offering Dixon-Wyatt is a sign USC is still interested in keeping its past Mater Dei pipeline. Riley also delivered a big coaching move before the offer to Dixon-Wyatt. He swooped up Chad Bowden from Notre Dame as general manager. The Trojans now have to sell a strong recruiting pitch to land him before he ends up in Eugene, Boulder, or elsewhere.