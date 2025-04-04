USC football is trekking toward 20 verbal commitments for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. Now the Trojans are in play for one more top 10 wide receiver. One with Texas and Colorado among the other universities in pursuit of him.

Four-star WR Jalen Lott revealed to Hayes Fawcett of On3 his final top 10 list Thursday. USC is the only California representative to make his cut. The Trojans are also one of three Big Ten powerhouses Lott is considering.

Defending national champion Ohio State is one more school in the fold. Same with reigning conference champion Oregon.

USC still faces other aggressive pursuers of the 6-foot-1, 175-pound talent. Texas represents one of five Southeastern Conference powers on Lott's short list. The others are Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

Deion Sanders and Colorado stand alone as Lott's Big 12 school option. Miami out of the Atlantic Coast Conference comprises Lott's list of choices.

Can USC beat out Texas, Colorado, others for 4-star WR?

Lott is nearing 50 total scholarship offers out of Panther Creek High in Frisco, Texas. He's the state's No. 9 overall prospect by 247Sports composite.

USC is winning over multiple Midwest prospects. Which hands the Trojans leverage in trying to sway him. Head coach Lincoln Riley and company are still working their Lone Star State connections. Riley already helped land Jaimeon Winfield of Richardson, Texas and Kohen Brown of Waxahachie. Brown said no to SMU and Missouri for USC.

Brown, though, emerged as the third WR commit for USC. The speedster is expected to man slot receiver duties. But will Brown's April 2 commitment to USC deter Lott?

USC dealt a key blow from local prospect Chris Henry Jr. The Mater Dei High of Santa Ana star originally planned a future official visit to the local university. But he's since shut down his recruitment and remains pledged to Ohio State. Henry's decision can help clear a path for USC to nab Lott.

Colorado, meanwhile, surprisingly has delivered quiet recruiting results compared to past Sanders classes. The Buffaloes bring plenty of room to add Lott and attempt to pair him with prized 2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.

Texas is another with lots of room to add. The Longhorns only have three-star Chris Stewart as the lone WR commit. Texas has pumped out first round WR talent out of Austin that could coax Lott. His dad also played cornerback from 1983-1985 for Texas.

USC remains one to watch still. Given the Trojans' deep and growing '26 class. Along with Brown, USC flipped four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from Oregon on Tuesday.