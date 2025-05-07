Utah football is turning the offense over to a new quarterback post Cam Rising in 2025. The past Rose Bowl quarterback Rising medically retired Wednesday. But now he can help call plays moving forward.

Rising will return to his high school alma mater Newbury Park and handle offensive coordinator duties. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the Panthers were adding the QB to the staff. The Instagram page for NPHS football confirmed the move.

Rising even watched his prep alma mater practice in front of college football coaches. He made the trip to Sierra Canyon for its college showcase between Newbury Park and the Trailblazers Tuesday.

Now he'll spend May and the summer helping lead the Panthers offense through a play sheet. And work even more with a prized QB already on campus.

Michigan commit now led by ex-Utah QB Cam Rising

Brady Smigiel has shattered school records once held by Rising. The Michigan quarterback commit has also rewritten the Ventura County record books with his illustrious prep career.

The two-time Rose Bowl participant Rising now gets to help draw new schemes up for Smigiel and the Panthers offense. Newbury Park surpassed the 20-point mark in all 15 games last season. But scaled 40 points in six contests during its 14-1 run.

The Panthers advanced all the way to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern California regional Division I-AA title game. Lincoln High of San Diego, led by 2025 Oregon QB commit Akili Smith Jr., ended the Panthers' unbeaten run 34-27.

Coaching Smigiel isn't the only task on the table for Rising. The new OC and this offense is moving on from Shane Rosenthal. The UCLA signing broke numerous records himself as a wide receiver/cornerback from touchdowns to collecting interceptions.

Newbury Park will have three-star Devin Olmande as a wide receiver option for Rising's first offense. The 6-foot-2 WR holds offers from Arizona, California and College Football Playoff qualifier Arizona State.

The Utah star Rising isn't the only high-profile name on the NPHS staff either. Head coach Joe Smigiel (father of Brady and WR Beau) played at Arizona and then the Cleveland Browns. Newbury Park hired former Florida State and NFL running back Lorenzo Booker to the staff. Ex-USC wide receiver Whitney Lewis also helps coach NPHS as he oversees the WRs.