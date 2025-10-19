His first name is Spanish for “teacher.” Seems fitting, since Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia is teaching the nation about his stardom.

Pavia arrived taking a gamble in transitioning from New Mexico State to the Southeastern Conference. He left the state he grew up in for the best college football in the land. The near 5-foot-11 College Football Transfer Portal addition entered stadiums facing defenders with a near seven-inch advantage over him.

He's toppled giants in the SEC since then, fueling surprise Heisman Trophy hype at a university that's never had one in its 122-season history.

This “teacher” has helped outline his reasons for taking the nation, and Heisman race, by storm.

Diego Pavia just shredded a top 10 foe for Vanderbilt

LSU walked into Nashville with its No. 10 ranking and deep history of bullying lesser SEC foes like Vandy.

But the Commodores performed the bully tactics by pounding the Tigers in the trenches. Which only freed up Pavia to do damage.

Pavia zipped past incoming rushers, including one having a free shot to his blindside.

But that wasn't his only Heisman-caliber moment. Pavia hit LSU with this spin cycle move to avoid turning the ball over on downs.

The latter play on fourth down eventually led to the final dagger by Vandy, with Pavia sticking it in.

Pavia has performed better than preseason Heisman contenders in SEC

The native of Albuquerque never earned Heisman praise compared to Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning, or even LaNorris Sellers and DJ Lagway.

All four SEC QBs have thrown fewer touchdowns than Pavia.

Manning is the closest one at 12 to Pavia's 15. Nussmeier sits at 11 TDs. Lagway and Sellers have yet to reach 10 aerial scores.

Article Continues Below

Each have tossed more interceptions too compared to Pavia (four picks). Only Nussmeier (1,683) racked up more passing yardage compared to Vandy's QB1.

Yet Pavia is outperforming all four.

Pavia, Vanderbilt have CFP shot

Don't be fooled by those five words. The College Football Playoffs looks more realistic at this institution with no national football titles.

Pavia got Vandy to become bowl eligible in just seven games — a first for Vanderbilt since 1950. Now ESPN College GameDay is back in Nashville for the first time since 2008 thanks to Pavia.

Enthusiasm is spreading across the Music City in the shadow of the Tennessee Titans. No. 15 Missouri arrives next — and Vanderbilt won't face anyone else higher ranked.

No. 22 Texas follows Mizzou, with the Longhorns one loss away from getting knocked out of CFP chatter. Auburn and Kentucky enter FirstBank Stadium unranked. Then No. 11 Tennessee renews the in-state rivalry with Vandy.

Vanderbilt seals its own playoff bid by winning out — even if Vandy somehow gets snubbed from the SEC title game. An 11-1 Commodores team adds further boost for Pavia's Heisman campaign.

Heisman voters love an underdog, and Diego Pavia is one

The award doesn't land to only the most dominating CFB quarterback, or versatile athlete.

Voters love an underdog too. Bryce Young was one as a diminutive QB thriving at Alabama. Joe Burrow won his award as an Ohio State reject. Even Baker Mayfield went from walk-on to winning the top individual honor in college football.

Pavia is CFB's best unheralded hero story. His journey shines a light on little-known small QB who's taking down SEC heavyweights. He even has Vandy four wins away from a first-ever 10-win season.

He's the nation's best Cinderella story. One galvanizing a program with no Heisman history and starring for a longtime “easy” SEC foe. But Pavia is teaching the nation and SEC who he is — with the “teacher” taking CFB by storm.