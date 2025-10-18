The Vanderbilt football program stunned the college world with a statement win over No. 10 LSU football, marking their first 6-1 start since 1950. Behind quarterback Diego Pavia’s fearless performance, the Commodores outlasted the Tigers in a gritty, emotional upset that instantly became one of the biggest moments in school history. Pavia was the engine that powered Vanderbilt's victory, blending smart passing with relentless rushing to expose LSU’s shaky defense.

Pavia completed 14 of 22 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while adding 86 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. From the opening series, each drive reflected his growing command of the offense and his ability to keep LSU’s defense guessing. Meanwhile, the Commodores’ offensive line held firm when it mattered most, giving Diego Pavia room to improvise and extend plays. Through it all, his leadership and composure under pressure fueled Vanderbilt’s confidence from start to finish.

On the other side of the ball, the Commodores contained the Tigers' explosive attack by forcing key turnovers and winning crucial third-down battles. In particular, the secondary made life difficult for LSU's passing game, while the front seven maintained steady pressure throughout the contest. As a result, the combination of discipline and effort turned what many expected to be a one-sided matchup into a defining SEC moment.

Now, with this upset, Vanderbilt football has signaled a new era. The Commodores sit at 6-1, their best start in over seven decades, and their belief is stronger than ever. For Diego Pavia and his teammates, the victory over LSU football was more than a win, it was proof that Vanderbilt can compete with anyone in the SEC.