The Vanderbilt Commodores football team made waves Monday night by unveiling a formal “CFP case” document built to strengthen its postseason argument. The release marks a bold effort to spotlight a 10-2 resume, counter long-standing perception gaps and push back against brand-driven playoff bias.

The document circulated quickly after the Commodores football team distributed it to media members and across social platforms. The Inside Zone's Matt Fortuna took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the actual file released by the program.

Vanderbilt has distributed this document to make its College Football Playoff case: pic.twitter.com/70FRZRBw2z — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 2, 2025

The document highlights what it claims is the strongest resume among bubble teams, citing a 10-2 finish, multiple ranked wins and dominance in SEC strength of schedule. It argues that Vanderbilt should be considered alongside powerhouse schools thanks to advanced metrics, quality wins, and an upward trend late in the season.

Under “Vandy playoff resume,” the paper notes four ranked victories including wins over South Carolina, LSU, Missouri and a road win at Tennessee — a showing meant to prove consistency and clutch performance. The data-driven appeal points to top national rankings in offensive and defensive efficiency, and strong results against tough schedules.

The argument also centers on the team’s standout leader, spotlighting Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia as a marquee player whose dual-threat production anchors the appeal. Pavia’s national-level stats and total offense mark him as a key reason the Commodores believe they belong in the discussion.

By releasing this document publicly, Vanderbilt is attempting to shift the narrative from preseason perception to performance-based evaluation. For a program that rarely enters playoff discussions, this stands as one of its most aggressive pushes yet. Whether the committee responds to the effort remains uncertain, but the Commodores have delivered their message unmistakably.

The bold move makes Vanderbilt’s 2025 season impossible to ignore and forces playoff selectors to reckon with performance, not just reputation.